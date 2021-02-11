RumbleON : Fernanda Teodoro's Triumph Scrambler // An Adventurous Heart





Why did you choose your Triumph Scrambler?

I wanted a motorcycle that would allow me to travel on the highway without sacrificing some dirt roads. I did not want a dual purpose because I am a huge fan of the classic style, so in my search for a motorcycle. my Triumph Scrambler arrived.

How did you get into riding motorcycles?

I started as a passenger for a year and it was in a DGR (distinguished gentleman's ride) that I saw for the very first time a girl riding her motorcycle and that was it. That was the moment I decided I needed my own motorcycle.



What inspires you to ride?

To discover. It opens my eyes to different scenarios, different food, and different traditions. It makes me realize how big the world is and how small I am.





Why did you decide to make your Instagram?

It is like my adventure diary. I publish my best memories on it and I also write something special in them. It may not make sense to some people, but in the end, it is something for me that I wanted to share. Sometimes people identify with my post and it is the most wonderful thing.



What is the best life lesson you've learned from owning/riding a motorcycle?

It changed my entire life! I never thought I would actually enjoy this too much. It gave me a lot of friends, a lot of experiences, a lot of challenges, but overall, it gave me a way to express myself and share it with the world. I just started writing about my little and big adventures. I always thought that I didn't have something to say to the world and I was so wrong; we all have something to say, to share. As a kid, I suffered from bullying because I was really thin, and since I have my motorcycle I accepted myself as I am and became more confident.



What is the most exciting adventure you've taken on a bike?

I have lived many and more in the past year, I can't decide between just one! They have all given me something, from wanting to leave the road, having an anxiety attack, feeling the happiest for having managed to go through some difficult road. Many adventures and many memories.







What does being a part of the motorcycle community mean to you?

Riding a motorcycle is a totally individual act, but being able to get off it and interact with others is a unique sensation. Feeling the support on the road through a simple sign is priceless. Feeling that you belong to something immense and not even knowing everyone is simply incredible.

Follow Fernanda on her Scrambler adventures through her Instagram, Facebook, and webpage.