RumbleON, Inc.

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
RumbleON : Kat Kam's BMW S1000rr // 2 Wheels on Common Ground

12/02/2020 | 03:09pm EST
Why did you choose your BMW S1000rr?
I chose the BMW S1000RR after riding my dad's when he bought one in 2016. I came from a 600, but the S1K was such a easy transition. The bike didn't feel super heavy like other liter bikes, just like a buff version of my Honda CBR600RR. The ease of ride, electronics, power, and comfort really sold me.

How did you get into riding motorcycles?
I got into riding motorcycles by watching Motocross and finding Ashley Fiolek. She is a deaf motocross racer and, at the time, I was taking my advanced ASL class. I was so inspired by her I wanted to learn how to dirt bike, I thought she was so badass. My dad raced motocross most of his life, so he was very excited when I asked him to teach me how to ride. Little did I know at the time how much it would change my life forever.

What inspires you to ride?
Feeling free of any anxiety. I've dealt with anxiety most of my life and when I ride it all goes away, so it's very 'inspiring' to want to ride more lol

How did you get into reviewing motorcycles?
My friends started to offer me their bikes to ride to put in my videos so I was like screw it, I'm doing motorcycle reviews now! It's honestly so much fun and broadens my horizons on motorcycles. I've learned so much by just riding different bikes. I'm having a blast even though my reviews are more 'casual' than technical, which upsets the mechanical nerds.

What would your top tip be for someone getting into riding?
Take your time with learning, ride at your own pace, and don't try to impress anybody.

What's the most exciting adventure you've taken on your bike?
The most exciting adventure I've taken on a motorcycle, not necessarily mine, was when I rented a Kawasaki Ninja 250R in Maui, Hawaii. I was riding through jungles and looking at waterfalls on a single lane road. It was the most exhilarated I've ever felt on a motorcycle going under 55 mph. I would love to ride in new scenic places I've never been to.



What does being a part of the motorcycle community mean to you?
Being a part of the motorcycle community means having a common ground with so many different types of people. At the end of the day, we all love being on two wheels, no matter what walks of life. It's one of my favorite things about being a part of it!

Keep up with Kat Kam on her Instagram and her YouTube channel!

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020

© Publicnow 2020
