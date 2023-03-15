RumbleON : No Shareholder Action Required at this Time - Form 8-K

No Shareholder Action Required at this Time

DALLAS, March 15, 2023 - (WIRE) - RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) today acknowledged the press release filed by two former directors and current shareholders, William Coulter and Mark Tkach, regarding their announced intention to nominate five individuals for three seats that they propose should be available on RumbleOn's Board of Directors at RumbleOn's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. These shareholders also announced their intention to make certain other governance related proposals at the annual meeting regarding the composition and organization of the Board.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties to all shareholders and RumbleOn's governing documents, the Board and its independent Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will follow all appropriate processes regarding any properly noticed nominations for the two Class II director seats to be elected at the 2023 Annual Meeting and any other governance related proposals. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

RumbleOn's Board welcomes open communications with all shareholders and appreciates shareholder input. The Board remains committed to acting in the best interests of all RumbleOn shareholders as we design and execute our strategy to support sustained growth and value creation.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation's first technology-based powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn provides the only technology-led platform in powersports with a broad footprint of physical locations, full-line manufacturer representation, and high-quality used inventory to transform the entire customer experience. Our goal is to integrate the best of both the physical and digital, and make the transition between the two seamless. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.

