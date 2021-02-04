RumbleON : What Are the Best Resale Value Trucks On the Market?

Looking for the best resale-value trucks?

There are lots of drivers who buy a new truck only to sell it a year or two later, but the mistake that people often make is purchasing a truck that has little resale value. Nothing hurts worse than your wallet taking a hit. You don't want to end up in this situation, especially when you spent a lot to buy a truck you're intending on selling in the first place.

As someone who constantly thinks in future terms, I'm here to tell you it's imperative to do your research and find the trucks that have the best resale value in the market.

Which trucks might those be, you ask?

It's important to note that most of the time you're not likely to make the full dollar amount of your vehicle when you resell or trade it in, but you can get close. In some rare cases, you may get the same full dollar amount or more, but there are factors that lead to such a occurrence

Maintenance is the first factor. A well-maintained vehicle could indeed be worth more when it comes time to sell or trade in a truck. Honestly, you should keep your vehicle's maintenance up to snuff as it is, but it's even more important if you don't plan to hang onto it for long. If any problems pop up, take care of them quickly by a professional.

The second factor are modifications. Aftermarket parts can increase the resale value when it comes to increasing the longevity and reliability of your vehicle. However, some drivers tend to go overboard with modifications that can actually hurt the resale value. My advice is to stay away from the usual suspects that decrease truck value: custom paint, aftermarket wheels, ground effects, body kits, noisy mufflers, aftermarket lights, etc.

Stick to valuable modifications that are commonly overlooked like air conditioning improvements, transmissions, sunroof, and leather upholstery.

Please note: all of these highest resale value trucks and SUVs are 2018 models and all cost percentages are effective after five years.

Ford F-150. It's the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for a reason. With that comes an average of 54.2% of its original cost.

Toyota Tundra. While his truck may not sell as well as domestic pickups, its average return of 54.2% on the original transaction price is impressive.

Chevrolet Silverado. The chief rival of the F-150, this pickup holds onto its value well. How well? An average of 50.4%.

Honda Ridgeline. As the lone car-based pickup truck in the United States, its clever features and unique design expect it to hold 46.7% of its cost.

Jeep Wrangler. It's a Jeep thing, but many will understand why when the average resale value is 54.1% of its MSRP. Jeeps are well known for their resale values.

Chevrolet Colorado. This popular midsize pickup truck is a stalwart for Chevy, especially when it comes to resale value. Expect a 47.5% return on its original cost.

Toyota Tacoma. This one is the 'big tuna' as it stands alone as the highest resale-value vehicle among all 2018 cars and trucks. How does 61.1% of the transaction price sound?

GMC Sierra. The full-size version of its corporate cousin (Chevrolet), this pickup nets an average of 51.9% of the original cost.

Toyota 4Runner. The first midsize SUV on this list, it's also the hottest one in the pre-owned market with an average of 54.2% value.

Lucky for you, these cars are very much available on the open market. They are the best resale value car brands out there and ones you should very much consider. Happy hunting!