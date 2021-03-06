RumbleON : The Best Off-Road Trucks for the 2018 Model Year

Log in
RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
03/06/2021 | 06:23pm EST
The best off-road truck is easy to find, but hard to decide which to buy.

Off-roading is just plain fun. If you've never been, you should give it a try. For obvious reasons, you need the right vehicle to do so. If you have a friend that owns a 4x4-capable vehicle, take that sucker out and explore the unexplored. There's just something freeing about taking a vehicle off the beaten path and testing its mettle in nature's backyard. Pickup trucks have entered the ring as far as vehicles that can hold up well to off-roading. In 2018, we saw quite a few great pickup truck models hit the market. Some new, some old.

Trade in a truck the easy way online, you can get your trade value in minutes!

Use your cash offer as a trade-in value, you can trade anything for a new truck!

Ready to roll: the best off-road pickup trucks.

If you really wanted to, you could essentially turn any vehicle into an off-road capable machine. For the purpose of this article, I'm going to stick to pickup trucks. Despite what some people think, they handle the backroads better than most of their SUV counterparts. My advice? Buy used pickup trucks. The following list comprises the best off-road trucks for 2018 according to U.S. News & World Report.

  • Nissan Frontier Pro-4X. This truck's style hasn't changed much, but that's no concern for taking on roads less traveled. It's the only Frontier trim with 4x4 capabilities. If you're looking for as basic as it comes, this is the truck for you.
    Video Source: Robert Tighe YouTube

  • Toyota Tundra TRD. This truck oozes reliability. It comes standard with all-terrain goodies like forged aluminum wheels, TRD skid plates, heavy-duty suspension, and tuned dual exhaust system. It even comes with leather seats for a classy ride through the mud.
    Video Source: Toyota USA YouTube

  • Nissan Titan Pro-4X. This beast of a truck takes on the backroads like a champ. Four-wheel comes standard along with a 390-hp V8 engine. Also included are all-terrain tires, skid plates, front tow hooks (for those times your buddies get stuck), off-road performance shocks, rear-locking differential and more.
    Video Source: Robert Tighe YouTube

  • GMC Sierra All Terrain. Tech features, an upscale cabin, powerful V8 engine: what's not to like about this truck? It also takes on the trails with viciousness while sporting 17-inch cast aluminum wheels, painted accents, and colored front grille.
    Video Source: Serba Semua YouTube

  • Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. The ZR2 is the highest trim of the Colorado with a heavy-duty frame. Choose between either the 181-hp turbodiesel 4-cylinder or 308-hp V6 engine. Either choice includes four-wheel drive, ultimate off-road package, rugged suspension, and more goodies.
    Video Source: Serba Semua YouTube

  • GMC Canyon All Terrain. This truck is similar to the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in just about every way. Tech savvy off-roaders will enjoy its WiFi hotspot and wireless smartphone charging capabilities. Take the roads with style.
    Video Source: TruckTube YouTube

  • Chevrolet Silverado Z71. It's one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S. and for good reason. It's practically a mobile office on wheels with WiFi and power outlets galore. For those weekend off-roading getaways, it comes with a hill descent control, heavy-duty shocks, locking rear differential and all-terrain tires.

    Video Source: P&M Productions

  • Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. The Toyota Tacoma wins in the rugged department. With a 9-inch ground clearance, it can traverse almost any surface. It can take off-road punishment well with an all-terrain drive mode selector, Kevlar-reinforced Goodyear tires and heavy-duty suspension system.
    Video Source: Toyota USA YouTube

  • Ford Raptor. It was only a matter of time before Ford made its appearance on this list. This truck was designed to work hard. With a 450-hp V6 engine and literal go-anywhere tires, this truck can take on whatever roads are in front of it.
    Video Source: Ford Europe YouTube

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 23:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
