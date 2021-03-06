RumbleON : The Best Off-Road Trucks for the 2018 Model Year

The best off-road truck is easy to find, but hard to decide which to buy.

Off-roading is just plain fun. If you've never been, you should give it a try. For obvious reasons, you need the right vehicle to do so. If you have a friend that owns a 4x4-capable vehicle, take that sucker out and explore the unexplored. There's just something freeing about taking a vehicle off the beaten path and testing its mettle in nature's backyard. Pickup trucks have entered the ring as far as vehicles that can hold up well to off-roading. In 2018, we saw quite a few great pickup truck models hit the market. Some new, some old.

If you really wanted to, you could essentially turn any vehicle into an off-road capable machine. For the purpose of this article, I'm going to stick to pickup trucks. Despite what some people think, they handle the backroads better than most of their SUV counterparts. My advice? Buy used pickup trucks. The following list comprises the best off-road trucks for 2018 according to U.S. News & World Report.

Nissan Frontier Pro-4X . This truck's style hasn't changed much, but that's no concern for taking on roads less traveled. It's the only Frontier trim with 4x4 capabilities. If you're looking for as basic as it comes, this is the truck for you.

Video Source: Robert Tighe YouTube





Video Source: Toyota USA YouTube





Video Source: Robert Tighe YouTube





Video Source: Serba Semua YouTube





Video Source: Serba Semua YouTube





Video Source: TruckTube YouTube





Video Source: P&M Productions





Video Source: Toyota USA YouTube





Video Source: Ford Europe YouTube