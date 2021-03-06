Log in
RumbleON : The Coolest Classic Cars That We Can't Get Enough Of

03/06/2021 | 06:23pm EST
Who doesn't love one of these best classic cars?

We all wish we could own a Stringray or a GTO, but goodness gracious are they expensive! While there are some lucky ducks out there who get to call one of these babies their own, most of us are just left to 'ooh' and 'ahh' a qt in wistful jealousy.

Classic cars that I wish made their home in my garage.

Let's indulge in the rarest of the rare. The cream of the crop, the most revered cars on the planet. No, we're not talking about Bugattis or Aston Martins here, we're keeping it domestic and vintage. Which of the best classic cars would we like to own? Just check out these photos. Which one is your favorite?

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6 (20 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1970-71 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible (21 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird (135 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1967 Ford Fairlane 500 R-Code (57 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1967 Plymouth GTX R023 (55 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1970 Dodge Coronet R/T 426 Hemi Convertible (2 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 (20 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail

1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 (69 produced)

Photo source: BabaMail


1971 Pontiac GTO Judge Convertible (17 produced)


Photo source: BabaMail

1969 Chevrolet Corvette ZL-1 (3 produced)


Photo source: BabaMail

Each of the above offers its own unique brand of 'muscle' and design aspects. And, for those muscle car guys or gals out there, the last car on this list has been deemed the rarest American muscle car in existence. Again, if you're in the market for one of these beasts, you better have your checking or savings account in order.

What's classic car insurance like with rare cars like these?

Classic car insurance is unlike regular car insurance in almost every way. Besides the obvious similarities like liability, collision, comprehensive coverage and the like, you don't pay monthly as you would for a new or used car. Rather, you pay when you drive, and, it's actually cheaper. Think of it like paying a little amount each time you drive the car. The reason it's so cheap? You don't drive the car as much.

Rarer cars would be relegated to weekend drives, if at all. Some people purchase classic or muscle cars and never drive them. I wouldn't ever do that, because then what's the point of buying one if you're just going to let it sit? The joy that comes from owning a classic or muscle car is when you sit behind the wheel and feel the rumbling beneath your feet. But, to each his and her own, I suppose.

The important takeaway is that classic car insurance is much more affordable than new car insurance, it's all about which policy is best for you. Hagerty insurance is the classic car insurance brand that many classic car collectors, including Jay Leno, trust with their rare automobiles. Their specialized insurance packages are sure to fit all classic car enthusiasts.


'Tell me about that classic car maintenance though.'

If I'm to use the above examples for classic car maintenance, then there wouldn't be any. If you're going to shell out six figures for a car, it better be maintained as a rare car should. Obviously, since they are old cars, there will be some issues that happen with every old car no matter how rare or mint-condition they are; that's just the way it goes. But, the more money you shell out, the fewer maintenance issues you'll have to deal with.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 23:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
