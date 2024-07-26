RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 operational and financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:00 a.m. Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operational and financial results. The call will be hosted by Mike Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, and Tiffany Kice, Chief Financial Officer.

What: RumbleOn Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 7:00 am Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Conference Call Dial In: 1-646-307-1865 for United States callers, or 1-800-717-1738 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 16525

1-646-307-1865 for United States callers, or 1-800-717-1738 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 16525 Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.rumbleon.com

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), operates through two operating segments: our Powersports dealership group and Wholesale Express, LLC, an asset-light transportation services provider focused on the automotive industry. Our Powersports group is the largest powersports retail group in the United States (as measured by reported revenue, major unit sales and dealership locations), offering hundreds of powersports franchises representing different brands of products. RideNow Powersports sells a wide selection of new and pre-owned products, including parts, apparel, accessories, finance & insurance products and services, and aftermarket products. We are the largest purchaser of pre-owned powersports vehicles in the United States and utilize RideNow’s Cash Offer to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

The Company’s press release, earnings release, and conference call as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by us, contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements and any such statements made on the conference call, including responses to your questions, are based on our current, reasonable expectations and assumptions, which expectations and assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise or any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

