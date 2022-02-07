Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  RumbleON, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RMBL   US7813863054

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RumbleOn Closes Captive Consumer Financing Facility

02/07/2022 | 08:15am EST
The Facility Provides RumbleOn Customers Unprecedented Access to Company-Originated Financing, Furthering RumbleOn’s Commitment to Enhancing the Customer Experience

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that it has entered into a consumer financing facility through RumbleOn Finance, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of RumbleOn.

“RumbleOn Finance is an extremely important component for the future growth and improvements to the overall customer experience of RumbleOn nationwide. This credit facility further enhances our ability to create incremental sales by offering friction free consumer financing online and in the showroom,” said Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chief Executive Officer. “Giving our customers greater access to fast and easy consumer lending is just one more way we improve the customer experience allowing more powersports enthusiasts to pursue their passion.”

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. is the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com/.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 848 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 540 M 540 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float -
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 36,17 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy President & Director
Narinder Sahai Chief Financial Officer
Mark Tkach Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tom E. Aucamp Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-12.89%540
SNAP INC.-17.27%63 201
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-19.01%4 750
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-32.99%4 275
ANGI INC.-10.97%4 120