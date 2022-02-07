RumbleOn Closes Captive Consumer Financing Facility

The Facility Provides RumbleOn Customers Unprecedented Access to Company-Originated Financing, Furthering RumbleOn’s Commitment to Enhancing the Customer Experience

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that it has entered into a consumer financing facility through RumbleOn Finance, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of RumbleOn.

“RumbleOn Finance is an extremely important component for the future growth and improvements to the overall customer experience of RumbleOn nationwide. This credit facility further enhances our ability to create incremental sales by offering friction free consumer financing online and in the showroom,” said Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chief Executive Officer. “Giving our customers greater access to fast and easy consumer lending is just one more way we improve the customer experience allowing more powersports enthusiasts to pursue their passion.”

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. is the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com/.

