  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RumbleON, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMBL   US7813863054

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
29.39 USD   -3.26%
03/31RUMBLEON, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RumbleON, Inc. - RMBL
PR
03/17RumbleON Set to Take Market Share in Powersports Industry, Wedbush Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RumbleOn Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

04/08/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”). As disclosed in the Form 10-K, the filing cures a listing deficiency set forth on a notice the Company received from Nasdaq on April 4, 2022. The notice stated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed the Form 10-K with the SEC. The Company believes that it has regained compliance with this rule as a result of today’s filing of the Form 10-K.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. is the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com/


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 848 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 485 M 485 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 60,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,38 $
Average target price 55,20 $
Spread / Average Target 81,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Narinder Sahai Chief Financial Officer
Tom E. Aucamp Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-26.83%485
SNAP INC.-22.92%58 881
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-17.03%4 834
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-38.31%4 049
ANGI INC.-40.28%2 759