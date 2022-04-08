RumbleOn Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”). As disclosed in the Form 10-K, the filing cures a listing deficiency set forth on a notice the Company received from Nasdaq on April 4, 2022. The notice stated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed the Form 10-K with the SEC. The Company believes that it has regained compliance with this rule as a result of today’s filing of the Form 10-K.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. is the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005566/en/