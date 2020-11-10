Log in
RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
RumbleOn : Reports Record Gross Profit Margin and Earnings per Share for the Third Quarter 2020

11/10/2020 | 07:32am EST

Achieved Record Earnings per Share Profit of $0.67 versus $(7.66) Loss per Share in Q3 2019

Grew Total Gross Profit per Vehicle 261% Year-over-Year

For the First Time, Company Reports Adjusted EBITDA positive quarter at $4.7 million; Net Income of $1.5 million

RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

“Q3 was another record-breaking quarter for RumbleOn,” said Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s CEO. “We generated positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the Company’s history and grew total gross profit per vehicle more than 260% year-over-year.”

“In Q3, we reported $117.3 million in revenue, a 39% increase from Q2, on 4,263 units. Additionally, we grew overall gross margin to 14.3% and gross margin on vehicles sold to 13.6%, both of which are records for RumbleOn, demonstrating continued progress towards long term sustainable profitability. RumbleOn has had an incredible year thus far operationally and financially, and I’m very pleased to report that despite the unique challenges presented to the company and the economy during 2020, our strategy is working,” continued Chesrown.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

A year ago, in Q3 2019, the Company set a goal of achieving an adjusted EBITDA positive quarter in 2020, a goal that was reached in the third quarter. Despite the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in significantly reduced commercial activity and total inventory in the market, the Company’s third quarter results are the strongest in its short history.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

  • Total vehicle unit sales of 4,263, down from 10,894
  • Total revenue was $117.3 million, down from $220.3 million
    • Powersports revenue was $7.3 million
    • Automotive revenue was $99.3 million
    • Transportation and Vehicle Logistics revenue was $10.4 million
    • Other revenue was $0.3 million
  • Gross profit was $16.8 million or 14.3% of revenue, as compared to $12.0 million or 5.5% of revenue
    • Gross margin on vehicles sold was 13.6%, the highest in the Company’s history, and up from 4.8%. Gross profit per vehicle was $3,411 per vehicle, up 260.7% compared to 2019.
    • Powersports gross profit per powersport vehicle sold was $2,271
    • Automotive gross profit per automotive vehicle sold was $3,652
    • Transportation and Vehicle Logistics gross profit per vehicle delivered was $97
  • Sales, general and administrative expenses were $13.3 million, or 11.3% of revenue, a decrease of 30.1% from $19.0 million
  • Operating income was $3.0 million, or 2.5% of total revenue, up from operating loss of $(7.5) million or (3.4)% of revenue
  • Net Income was $1.5 million, or $0.67 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $8.9 million or a loss of $(7.66) per share. Weighted average basic and fully diluted shares outstanding in Q3 were 2,234,838 shares of common stock outstanding and 1,158,915 shares in Q3 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million in Q3, compared to a loss of $(4.8) million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

Business Highlights

  • RumbleOn launched the newest generation of its platform, RumbleOn 3.0 in August. As of today, there are more than 37,000 total listings available on RumbleOn.com from powersports dealers in over 200 locations, across 36 states.
  • Late in Q3 RumbleOn began adding Boats and personal watercraft listings. There are already nearly 500 listings available today with many more in the pipeline as boat-specific dealers are brought onto the platform. RV listings began being tested in Q3 as a further potential opportunity for expansion in 2021.
  • RumbleOn began business to business dealer-only weekly auctions in Q3. This method of redistribution is beneficial for both RumbleOn and the dealers and decreases vehicle time to sale.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Commentary and Outlook

“In 2019 we demonstrated our ability to scale revenue, in 2020 we are demonstrating we can achieve profitability, and we look forward to demonstrating our ability to scale with sustainable profitability in 2021 and beyond,” said Marshall Chesrown. “Another objective we outlined in 2019 was to reach EBITDA profitability on a full year basis in 2021, and we believe we have the right strategy in place to reach that goal.”

Chesrown continued, “During the three-months ended September 30, 2020, average selling prices increased as market prices remained high industry-wide. The effect of these higher market prices resulted in lower levels of inventory available to purchase for resale, causing a decline in unit sales beginning in September as compared to July and August. We believe this supply and demand imbalance will continue to impact seasonally adjusted fourth quarter volume, particularly given the worldwide rise in COVID-19 cases.”

Given the uncertainty of the ongoing impact and unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot predict the overall effect to RumbleOn, our customers, regional business partners, and others that we work with. As a result, we believe it is prudent to continue to withhold guidance until we can better gauge market conditions and have a clearer understanding of the lasting impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call Details

RumbleOn’s management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from RumbleOn’s Investor Relations website. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 242-2259, or (212) 231-2903 for callers outside of the United States. A telephonic replay will be available for seven days, beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay please dial (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for callers outside the United States (replay pin: 21971989).

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release. Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 used in this release include: adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income as a measure of operating performance or cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily calculated the same way by different companies and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss adjusted to add back interest expense including debt extinguishment and depreciation and amortization, and certain charges and expenses, such as non-cash compensation costs, acquisition related costs, derivative income, financing activities, litigation expenses, severance, new business development costs, technology implementation costs and expenses, and facility closure and lease termination costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because it excludes, among other things, certain results of decisions that are outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure and capital investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on RumbleOn’s expectations as of the date of this report and speak only as of the date of this report and are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in RumbleOn’s SEC filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. RumbleOn undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

RumbleOn, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

As of

September 30,

2020

 

As of

December 31,

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

3,412,772

 

 

$

49,660

 

Restricted cash

 

 

5,545,892

 

 

 

6,676,622

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

11,342,600

 

 

 

8,482,707

 

Inventory

 

 

11,424,094

 

 

 

57,381,281

 

Prepaid expense and other current assets

 

 

2,506,910

 

 

 

1,210,474

 

Total current assets

 

 

34,232,268

 

 

 

73,800,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

6,494,940

 

 

 

6,427,674

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

5,926,393

 

 

 

6,040,287

 

Goodwill

 

 

26,886,563

 

 

 

26,886,563

 

Other assets

 

 

174,457

 

 

 

237,823

 

Total assets

 

$

73,714,621

 

 

$

113,393,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

$

10,720,627

 

 

$

12,421,094

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

807,360

 

 

 

749,305

 

Current portion of convertible debt

 

 

960,338

 

 

 

1,363,590

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

17,640,426

 

 

 

59,160,970

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

30,128,751

 

 

 

73,694,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note payable

 

 

1,974,218

 

 

 

1,924,733

 

Convertible Debt

 

 

26,681,826

 

 

 

20,136,229

 

Derivative liabilities

 

 

20,345

 

 

 

27,500

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,399,716

 

 

 

4,722,101

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

34,076,105

 

 

 

26,810,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

64,204,856

 

 

 

100,505,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Notes 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 18)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class B Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common A stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

Common B stock, $0.001 par value, 4,950,000 shares authorized, 2,191,633 and 1,111,681 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

2,192

 

 

 

1,112

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

108,396,284

 

 

 

92,268,213

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(98,888,761

)

 

 

(79,381,806

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

9,509,765

 

 

 

12,887,569

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

73,714,621

 

 

$

113,393,091

 

RumbleOn, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three-Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine-Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-owned vehicle sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Powersports

 

$

7,303,131

 

 

$

27,144,202

 

 

$

38,641,607

 

 

$

84,379,049

 

Automotive

 

 

99,315,335

 

 

 

187,108,303

 

 

 

281,242,442

 

 

 

611,871,819

 

Transportation and vehicle logistics

 

 

10,440,367

 

 

 

6,058,546

 

 

 

25,191,459

 

 

 

17,417,846

 

Other

 

 

198,571

 

 

 

9,272

 

 

 

672,450

 

 

 

9,272

 

Total revenue

 

 

117,257,404

 

 

 

220,320,323

 

 

 

345,747,958

 

 

 

713,677,986

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Powersports

 

 

5,606,366

 

 

 

24,280,599

 

 

 

33,691,814

 

 

 

74,367,614

 

Automotive

 

 

86,473,154

 

 

 

179,672,614

 

 

 

257,045,834

 

 

 

585,163,984

 

Transportation and vehicle logistics

 

 

8,373,829

 

 

 

4,352,585

 

 

 

19,324,621

 

 

 

12,523,281

 

Cost of revenue before impairment loss

 

 

100,453,349

 

 

 

208,305,798

 

 

 

310,062,269

 

 

 

672,054,879

 

Impairment loss on automotive inventory

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

11,738,413

 

 

 

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

100,453,349

 

 

 

208,305,798

 

 

 

321,800,682

 

 

 

672,054,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

16,804,055

 

 

 

12,014,525

 

 

 

23,947,276

 

 

 

41,623,107

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

13,279,151

 

 

 

19,010,939

 

 

 

42,509,865

 

 

 

64,458,520

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance recovery proceeds

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(5,615,268

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

536,381

 

 

 

473,670

 

 

 

1,567,697

 

 

 

1,283,333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

2,988,523

 

 

 

(7,470,084

)

 

 

(14,515,018

)

 

 

(24,118,746

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,488,090

)

 

 

(2,031,697

)

 

 

(5,187,256

)

 

 

(5,351,689

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in derivative liability

 

 

(13,518

)

 

 

630,000

 

 

 

7,155

 

 

 

820,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain (Loss) on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

188,164

 

 

 

(1,499,250

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

 

1,486,915

 

 

 

(8,871,781

)

 

 

(19,506,955

)

 

 

(30,149,685

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit for income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,486,915

 

 

$

(8,871,781

)

 

$

(19,506,955

)

 

$

(30,149,685

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted

 

 

2,234,838

 

 

 

1,158,915

 

 

 

2,165,167

 

 

 

1,098,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share - basic and fully diluted

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

(7.66

)

 

$

(9.01

)

 

$

(27.44

)

RumbleOn, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine-Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(19,506,955

)

 

$

(30,149,685

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,567,697

 

 

 

1,283,333

 

Amortization of debt discounts

 

 

1,498,690

 

 

 

1,308,061

 

Share based compensation

 

 

2,425,316

 

 

 

2,335,242

 

Impairment loss on inventory

 

 

11,738,413

 

 

 

-

 

Impairment loss on fixed assets

 

 

177,626

 

 

 

-

 

Loss from change in value of derivatives

 

 

(7,155

)

 

 

(820,000

)

Loss (gain) from extinguishment of debt

 

 

(188,164

)

 

 

1,499,250

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(1,296,436

)

 

 

(261,207

)

(Increase) decrease in inventory

 

 

34,218,774

 

 

 

5,530,532

 

(Increase) in accounts receivable

 

 

(2,859,892

)

 

 

(1,564,145

)

Decrease in other assets

 

 

63,366

 

 

 

(18,403

)

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(1,691,839

)

 

 

(5,824,733

)

Increase in accrued interest payable

 

 

58,055

 

 

 

888,821

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

26,197,496

 

 

 

(25,792,934

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash used for acquisitions; net of cash received

 

 

-

 

 

 

(835,000

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(174,786

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

-

 

 

 

40,620

 

Technology development

 

 

(1,598,067

)

 

 

(2,619,551

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,772,853

)

 

 

(3,413,931

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from notes payable and convertible debt

 

 

8,272,375

 

 

 

27,455,537

 

Payments on notes payable

 

 

(1,713,825

)

 

 

(11,134,695

)

Net repayments on lines of credit

 

 

(44,707,736

)

 

 

(4,660,270

)

Net proceeds from sale of common stock

 

 

10,780,080

 

 

 

15,155,547

 

Proceeds from PPP loan

 

 

5,176,845

 

 

 

-

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(22,192,261

)

 

 

26,816,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CHANGE IN CASH

 

 

2,232,382

 

 

 

(2,390,746

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

 

 

6,726,282

 

 

 

15,784,902

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

8,958,664

 

 

$

13,394,156

 

RumbleOn, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

Three-Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine-Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,486,915

 

 

$

(8,871,781

)

 

$

(19,506,955

)

 

$

(30,149,685

)

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense (including debt extinguishment)

 

 

1,488,090

 

 

 

2,031,697

 

 

 

4,999,092

 

 

 

6,850,939

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

536,381

 

 

 

473,670

 

 

 

1,567,697

 

 

 

1,283,333

 

EBITDA

 

 

3,511,386

 

 

 

(6,366,414

)

 

 

(12,940,166

)

 

 

(22,015,413

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment loss on automotive inventory

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

11,738,413

 

 

 

-

 

Impairment loss on fixed assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

177,626

 

 

 

-

 

Insurance recovery proceeds

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(5,615,268

)

 

 

-

 

Non-cash-stock-based compensation

 

 

862,555

 

 

 

689,130

 

 

 

2,425,316

 

 

 

2,335,242

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

378,208

 

Change in derivative liability

 

 

13,518

 

 

 

(630,000

)

 

 

(7,155

)

 

 

(820,000

)

Severance

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,079,438

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,079,438

 

New business development

 

 

-

 

 

 

426,885

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,173,928

 

Litigation expenses

 

 

280,842

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,027,689

 

 

 

61,446

 

Other non-reoccurring costs

 

 

51,387

 

 

 

48,676

 

 

 

51,387

 

 

 

1,441,603

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

4,719,688

 

 

$

(4,752,285

)

 

$

(3,142,158

)

 

$

(16,365,548

)

 


© Business Wire 2020
