RumbleOn to Participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in New York City. Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chief Executive Officer, and Narinder Sahai, RumbleOn’s Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 investor meetings at the conference.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. is the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s presentation at the conference may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date such statements are made and speak only as of such date. Further, readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

