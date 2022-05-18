Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RumbleON, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMBL   US7813863054

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
19.10 USD   +3.75%
08:17aRumbleOn to Participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference
BU
05/13INSIDER BUY : Rumbleon
MT
05/12RumbleOn to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RumbleOn to Participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference

05/18/2022 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in New York City. Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chief Executive Officer, and Narinder Sahai, RumbleOn’s Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 investor meetings at the conference.

  • Who: RumbleOn’s CEO, Marshall Chesrown, and CFO, Narinder Sahai
  • What: Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference
  • When: Thursday, May 26, 2022
  • Where: The InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York, New York

About RumbleOn
RumbleOn, Inc. is the nation's first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and making powersport vehicles accessible to more people, in more places than ever before. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
The Company’s presentation at the conference may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date such statements are made and speak only as of such date. Further, readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RUMBLEON, INC.
08:17aRumbleOn to Participate in the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference
BU
05/13INSIDER BUY : Rumbleon
MT
05/12RumbleOn to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor C..
BU
05/11B. Riley Lowers RumbleON's Price Target to $53 from $70, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/11Wedbush Lowers RumbleON's Price Target to $30 From $40, Citing Lower Market Multiple, '..
MT
05/10RUMBLEON, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : RumbleON, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10RumbleOn Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/10RumbleON, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10Earnings Flash (RMBL) RUMBLEON Reports Q1 Revenue $459.9M, vs. Street Est of $442.7M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RUMBLEON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 947 M - -
Net income 2022 53,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 316 M 316 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 984
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,10 $
Average target price 38,80 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Narinder Sahai Chief Financial Officer
Tom E. Aucamp Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.-54.00%316
SNAP INC.-47.82%40 155
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-38.02%3 435
ANGI INC.-46.25%2 487
DENA CO., LTD.9.77%1 781
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB (PUBL)22.40%1 253