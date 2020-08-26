Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RumbleOn : to Present at Upcoming LD Micro Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, will virtually present at the upcoming LD Micro Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 4, 2020. On that day management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Event: LD Micro 500
Date: Friday, September 4, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Format: Presentation and virtual one-on-one meetings

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations section of the RumbleOn investor relations website. Attendance to the LD 500 virtual conference is free and accessible to everyone. To register for attendance, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Please visit RumbleOn’s investor relations website at investors.rumbleon.com to see a copy of RumbleOn’s investor presentation.

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RUMBLEON, INC.
07:31aRUMBLEON : to Present at Upcoming LD Micro Conference
BU
08/24RUMBLEON, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24RUMBLEON : Launches 3.0 With Over 18,000 Powersport Vehicles Available
BU
08/14RUMBLEON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/14RUMBLEON : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/30RUMBLEON : Marc Holstein Joins RumbleOn as Director of Business to Business Tech..
BU
07/27RUMBLEON, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23RUMBLEON : Registers Over 100 Dealers in 29 States for the New RumbleOn.com 3.0
BU
07/21RUMBLEON, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/21RUMBLEON : Announces Appointment of Adam Alexander to Its Board of Directors
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 444 M - -
Net income 2020 -32,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 77,8 M 77,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 34,82 $
Spread / Highest target -13,8%
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.110.88%78
SNAP INC.29.33%31 030
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.67.41%7 032
GRUBHUB INC.53.72%6 900
MOMO INC.-36.84%4 416
DENA CO., LTD.-2.11%1 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group