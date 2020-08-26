RumbleOn : to Present at Upcoming LD Micro Conference

RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, will virtually present at the upcoming LD Micro Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 4, 2020. On that day management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Event: LD Micro 500

Date: Friday, September 4, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Format: Presentation and virtual one-on-one meetings

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations section of the RumbleOn investor relations website. Attendance to the LD 500 virtual conference is free and accessible to everyone. To register for attendance, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Please visit RumbleOn’s investor relations website at investors.rumbleon.com to see a copy of RumbleOn’s investor presentation.

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005227/en/