SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RumbleON, Inc. - RMBL

03/26/2022 | 12:48am EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RumbleON, Inc. ("RumbleON" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RMBL).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RumbleON and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 14, 2022, RumbleON issued a press release disclosing that its Chief Operating Officer Mark Tkach and Executive Vice Board Chairman Bill Coulter "have stepped down from their positions with RumbleON effective February 11, 2022." 

On this news, RumbleON's stock price fell $11.63 per share, or 30.22%, to close at $26.86 per share on February 14, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-rumbleon-inc---rmbl-301511177.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
