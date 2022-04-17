Log in
    RUMI   JO3128911018

RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE CO.

(RUMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-12
1.430 JOD   -4.67%
02:24aRUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2022-04-17
PU
04/14RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2022-04-14
PU
04/07RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : G.a (rumi) 2022 04 07
PU
Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2022-04-17

04/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE Date: 14-04-2022 03:20:52 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 03:20:52 2022-04-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE was held on 2:00 On 14-04-2022 at ZOOM. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 74.607%.

-04-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022 .% 74.607 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ( ZOOM ) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and Memorandum of Association

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the amendment of the Company's Article and Memorandum of Association

ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: orayb al- najjar

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

orayb al- najjar :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. PSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 06:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
