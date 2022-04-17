Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2022-04-17
RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE Date: 14-04-2022 03:20:52 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 03:20:52 2022-04-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE was held on 2:00 On 14-04-2022 at ZOOM. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 74.607%.
-04-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022 .% 74.607 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ( ZOOM ) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The General Assembly approved the amendment of the Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: orayb al- najjar
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
orayb al- najjar :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
