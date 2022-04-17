Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2022-04-17

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE was held on 2:00 On 14-04-2022 at ZOOM. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 74.607%.

-04-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022 .% 74.607 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ( ZOOM ) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ