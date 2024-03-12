RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 11-03-2024 03:22:46 PM
PM 03:22:46 2024-03-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Board of Directors Decisions
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors of (Rumm Financial Brokerage) decided at
ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ( ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ) ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺭ ﻕ
its first meeting held on 11/03/2024 the following :
-: ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ 2024/03/11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ
1 ) Approving the draft of financial statements and the report of
ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ (1
company's independent auditor for the year ended on 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ
.
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﻪﺒﺋﺎﻧ ﻭﺃ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ (2
2) Authorizing Board Chairman or his Deputy to call1 for ordinary
. ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻊﻣ ﻖﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻺﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting to be held .
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ (3
3) Reforming the committees emanating from the Board of
Directors
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: orayb al- najjar
orayb al- najjar :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
