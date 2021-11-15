Rumm Financial Brokerage : G.A (RUMI) 2021 11 15

RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 14-11-2021 03:12:42 PM PM 03:12:42 2021-11-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of RUMM FINANCIAL ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

BROKERAGE cordially invites you to attend the ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 2:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-11-25

which will be held at 2:30 on 25-11-2021 at ZOOM to :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ( ﻡﻭﻭﺯ) ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ

discuss the following matters:

Subject: :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other: :ﺮﺧﺁ

A date has been set for the holding of the first ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻢﺗ

ﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-11-25 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ

extraordinary general assembly meeting for the year 2021

-: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻈﻨﻠﻟ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻭ ﺍﺮﺼﻋ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ

on Thursday 25/11/2021 at 2:30 pm in order to consider

2020-07-28 2020 -

the following matters:-

- Reversing the decision to merge with the Jordanian

Investment Funds Management Company, which was

taken at the first extraordinary general assembly meeting

for the year 2020 on 07-28-2020, and stopping the work

of the merger committee.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ