Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Rumm Financial Brokerage Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUMI   JO3128911018

RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE CO.

(RUMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 10/25
1.63 JOD   -4.68%
01:40aRUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : G.a (rumi) 2021 11 15
PU
11/01Trading (RUMI) 2021 11 01
PU
07/29Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rumm Financial Brokerage : G.A (RUMI) 2021 11 15

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 14-11-2021 03:12:42 PM

PM 03:12:42 2021-11-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of RUMM FINANCIAL

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

BROKERAGE cordially invites you to attend the

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 2:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-11-25

which will be held at 2:30 on 25-11-2021 at ZOOM to

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ( ﻡﻭﻭﺯ) ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ

discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

A date has been set for the holding of the first

ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻢﺗ

ﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-11-25 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ

extraordinary general assembly meeting for the year 2021

-: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻈﻨﻠﻟ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻭ ﺍﺮﺼﻋ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ

on Thursday 25/11/2021 at 2:30 pm in order to consider

2020-07-28 2020

-

the following matters:-

- Reversing the decision to merge with the Jordanian

Investment Funds Management Company, which was

taken at the first extraordinary general assembly meeting

for the year 2020 on 07-28-2020, and stopping the work

of the merger committee.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: orayb al- najjar

orayb al- najjar

:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. PSC published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE CO.
01:40aRUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : G.a (rumi) 2021 11 15
PU
11/01Trading (RUMI) 2021 11 01
PU
07/29Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2020Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
2020Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
2019Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
2019Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
2019Rumm Financial Brokerage Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,27 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
Net income 2019 -0,37 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net cash 2019 0,16 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -20,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,52 M 9,20 M 9,21 M
EV / Sales 2018 34,2x
EV / Sales 2019 27,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE CO.
Duration : Period :
Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ayham Atallah Hussein Al-Khasawneh General Manager
Anas Ali Ahmed Khashman Chief Financial Officer
Zuhair Hashim Shaker Khalil Chairman
Oraib Ahmed Yaqoub Al-Najjar Compliance Officer
Zaid Ahmed Mufleh Al-Qatarneh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE CO.3.82%9
MORGAN STANLEY45.70%179 172
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION54.81%155 237
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.53.54%135 069
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.81%48 035
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-17.86%31 245