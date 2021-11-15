Rumm Financial Brokerage : G.A (RUMI) 2021 11 15

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 14-11-2021 03:12:42 PM
PM 03:12:42 2021-11-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of RUMM FINANCIAL
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
BROKERAGE cordially invites you to attend the
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 2:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-11-25
which will be held at 2:30 on 25-11-2021 at ZOOM to
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ( ﻡﻭﻭﺯ) ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ
discuss the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Other:
:ﺮﺧﺁ
A date has been set for the holding of the first
ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻢﺗ
ﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-11-25 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ
extraordinary general assembly meeting for the year 2021
-: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻈﻨﻠﻟ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻭ ﺍﺮﺼﻋ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ
on Thursday 25/11/2021 at 2:30 pm in order to consider
2020-07-28 2020
-
the following matters:-
- Reversing the decision to merge with the Jordanian
Investment Funds Management Company, which was
taken at the first extraordinary general assembly meeting
for the year 2020 on 07-28-2020, and stopping the work
of the merger committee.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: orayb al- najjar
orayb al- najjar
:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
