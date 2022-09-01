Log in
    RUMI   JO3128911018

RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE CO.

(RUMI)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
1.030 JOD   -4.63%
05:21aRUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : Trading (RUMI) 2022 09 01
PU
08/11RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : Disclosure (RUMI) 2022 08 11
PU
08/01RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE : Trading (RUMI) 2022 08 01
PU
Rumm Financial Brokerage : Trading (RUMI) 2022 09 01

09/01/2022 | 05:21am EDT
RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 01-09-2022 11:00:29 AM

AM 11:00:29 2022-09-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2022-08-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2022-08-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-08-

2022 to 31-08-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: orayb al- najjar

orayb al- najjar :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. PSC published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,08 M - -
Net income 2020 0,04 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 179x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,12 M 5,80 M -
EV / Sales 2019 27,0x
EV / Sales 2020 77,3x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 10,8%
Managers and Directors
Ayham Atallah Hussein Al-Khasawneh General Manager
Anas Ali Ahmed Khashman Chief Financial Officer
Zuhair Hashim Shaker Khalil Chairman
Oraib Ahmed Yaqoub Al-Najjar Compliance Officer
Zaid Ahmed Mufleh Al-Qatarneh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE CO.-34.39%6
MORGAN STANLEY-13.18%146 308
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-15.64%133 532
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.04%108 258
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.09%39 892
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-13.36%26 302