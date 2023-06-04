Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Rumm Financial Brokerage
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUMI   JO3128911018

RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

(RUMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
0.3700 JOD   +2.78%
03:17aRumm Financial Brokerage : Trading (RUMI) 2023 06 04
PU
05/23Rumm Financial Brokerage : Disclosure (RUMI) 2023 05 23
PU
05/01Rumm Financial Brokerage : Trading (RUMI) 2023 05 01
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rumm Financial Brokerage : Trading (RUMI) 2023 06 04

06/04/2023 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 04-06-2023 10:03:17 AM

AM 10:03:17 2023-06-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2023-05-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2023-05-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-05-

2023 to 31-05-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: orayb al- najjar

orayb al- najjar :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Rumm Financial Brokerage Co. PSC published this content on 04 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2023 07:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE
03:17aRumm Financial Brokerage : Trading (RUMI) 2023 06 04
PU
05/23Rumm Financial Brokerage : Disclosure (RUMI) 2023 05 23
PU
05/01Rumm Financial Brokerage : Trading (RUMI) 2023 05 01
PU
04/27Rumm Financial Brokerage Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/27Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2023-04-27
PU
04/27Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2023-04-27
PU
04/19Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2023-04-19
PU
04/10Rumm Financial Brokerage : G.a (rumi) 2023 04 10
PU
04/10Rumm Financial Brokerage : G.a (rumi) 2023 04 10
PU
04/03Rumm Financial Brokerage : Trading (RUMI) 2023 04 03
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,96 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
Net income 2022 0,02 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net cash 2022 0,84 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 110x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,48 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 8,43%
Chart RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE
Duration : Period :
Rumm Financial Brokerage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ayham Atallah Hussein Al-Khasawneh General Manager
Anas Ali Ahmed Khashman Chief Financial Officer
Zuhair Hashim Shaker Khalil Chairman
Oraib Ahmed Yaqoub Al-Najjar Compliance Officer
Zaid Ahmed Mufleh Al-Qatarneh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMM FINANCIAL BROKERAGE-41.27%2
MORGAN STANLEY-3.47%140 874
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-7.86%99 174
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.70%98 955
CITIGROUP INC.-0.86%90 174
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.41%39 733
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer