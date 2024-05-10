Results Presentation

1Q24

May 10th, 2024

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain certain affirmations and statements that express beliefs and trends related to Rumo S.A.

("Rumo" or "Company") and its subsidiaries, reflecting current views and/or expectations of Rumo and its management

concerning its businesses and future events, which, although considered reasonable by the Company based on public information, can be incorrect or inaccurate, or may not be materialized. This is because several relevant factors may cause actual results to substantially differ from plans, objectives and expectations expressed herein, most of them beyond the Company's control.

The statements and information on trends reported herein do not guarantee performance. This presentation does not represent an offer for subscription or acquisition of the Company's securities.

HIGHLIGHTS

Railway leading agribusiness transportation

  • Higher transported volume, with market share gains
  • Yields increase, despite fuel price decrease

Acknowledgement and Strategy

Release of the Sustainability Report and Greenhouse

Gas

Performance

Emissions Inventory (GHG)

R$ 1.689 million EBITDA (+43%)

Inclusion in S&P's 2024 Sustainability Yearbook, awarded as an

R$ 368 million Net Income (+>100%)

"Industry Mover" with the highest score in the sector

Financial

Expansion Projects

Financial Leverage at 1.7x net debt/EBITDA

Progress in contractors agreements and mobilization of working

R$1.2 billion in debenture issuance, close to BR sovereign

fronts in MT

Prioritization of efficiency projects and capacity increase,

especially in Malha Paulista and FIPS

3

GRAINS MARKET SHARE (Soybean, corn and soybean meal)

Mato Grosso

Goiás

(MT)

+1.1 p.p.

(GO)

+2.9 pp.

37.9%

39.0%

17.7%

20.7%

1Q231Q241Q231Q24

Porto de Santos

Paranaguá (PR) and São Francisco do Sul (SC) Ports

(SP)

+1.5 p.p.

+1.0 p.p.

49.8%

51.3%

29.3%

30.3%

1Q23

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

4

OPERATIONAL INDICATORS

Transit Time North Operation (hours)

-10%

103

100

91

91

93

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Dwell Time in Santos (hours)

-37%

27

28

20

18

17

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Consolidated Diesel Consumption (liters/ '000 RTK)

-12%

3.93

3.72

3.59

3.37

3.45

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

-10.3%

116104

1Q231Q24

+11.3%

15

17

1Q23

1Q24

+0.3%

3.563.57

1Q23

1Q24

5

OPERATIONAL RESULT

Volumes (Bln RTK)

0.7

0.4

0.1

17.4

16.1

North Operation (Bln RTK)

South Operation (Bln RTK)

+0%

+14%

9.9

9.9

1.7

1.5

+77%

+18%

+116%

0.5

-1%

+12%

+34%

+25%

+57%

0.3 0.4

-34%

+2%

1.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

1.0

1.1

0.9

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Grains

Sugar

Fertilizers

Fuels

Pulp and Paper Containers

Grains

Sugar

Fertilizers

Fuels

Pulp and Paper Containers

1Q23

1Q24

6

REVENUE AND YIELDS

Consolidated

138

138

166

123

122

2,384

2,763

3,175

2,616

3,146

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Net Revenue (BLR Mln)

Yields (BRL / RTK * 1000)

North Operation

South Operation

165

159

176

134

134

156

156

116

144

115

2,440

2,435

554

578

563

2,085

1,997

450

451

1,825

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

7

EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA

North Operation

(BLR Mln)

(BLR Mln)

+43%

1,689

1,181

South Operation

(BLR Mln)

+43%

1,420

+37%

8

FINANCIAL RESULT AND NET INCOME

Financial Result

(BRL Mln)

13.65%

13.65%

13.27%

12.24%

676

11.28%

678

621

607

594

231

289

302

277

245

387

376

376

349

344

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Cost of Net Debt

Other Expenses

CDI in the period (%YoY)

Net Income

(BRL Mln)

483

368

167

71

1

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

9

INDEBTEDNESS

Net Debt

(BLR Mln)

1.8x

1.7x

10,20710,412

+2%

4Q231Q24

Net Debt

Financial Leverage

Debt Amortization Schedule

(BLR Mln)

11,011

9,362

4,116

2,063

884 807 1,004

Cash Flow 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029+

10

