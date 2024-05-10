EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q24 Curitiba, May 9th, 2024 - RUMO S.A. (B3: RAIL3) ("Rumo") announces today its results for the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24). The results are presented on a consolidated basis, in accordance with Brazilian and international accounting rules (IFRS). The comparisons made in this report consider 1Q24 and 1Q23, except when otherwise indicated. Highlights Transported volume of 17.4 billion RTK in 1Q24, up 8% over 1Q23.

Growth of 20% in consolidated yields, despite the 12% fuel price drop in the period.

EBITDA totaled R$1,689 million in 1Q24, a 43% increase.

Net income of R$368 million in 1Q24, boosted by higher volumes and margins across all operations over 1Q23.

Financial leverage reduced to 1.7x net debt/EBITDA LTM.

Summary of financial information 1Q24 1Q23 Chg.% (Amounts in BRL mln) Total transported volume (millions RTK) 17,393 16,129 7.8% Logistics solution volume (millions of TU) 1,453 763 90.4% Net operating revenue 3,146 2,384 32.0% Cost of goods sold (1,826) (1,604) 13.8% Gross profit 1,320 780 69.2% Gross margin (%) 42.0% 32.7% 28.2% Sales, general and administrative expenses (163) (111) 46.8% Other op. revenues (expenses) (57) 9 >100% Equity pick-up 6 1 >100% Operational profit 1,106 679 62.9% Depreciation and amortization 583 502 16.1% EBITDA 1,689 1,181 43.0% EBITDA margin (%) 53.7% 49.5% 8.4% Net profit 368 71 >100% Net margin (%) 11.7% 3.0% >100% Capex 967 928 4,2%

Earnings Release 1Q24 1. 1Q24 Executive Summary In 1Q24, Rumo's transported volume reached 17.4 billion RTK, up by 8% over 1Q23. In 1Q23, operations were negatively affected by the worsening safety and traffic conditions in the Baixada Santista (SP) region, which jeopardized the circulation efficiency of trains heading to the Port of Santos. In 1Q24, growth was bolstered by improvement in the sugar, fuel, soybean meal and fertilizer portfolios. Volume - Consolidated and by Operation (Bln RTK) +8% 16.1 17.4+6% 12.6 13.3 +14% 2.7 3.1 +17% 0.8 1.0 Consolidated North South Container 1Q23 1Q24 Rumo's grain export market share at the Port of Santos grew 51.3%. Rumo's volume remained flat year-on-year,despite the crop failure in the country's midwestern region, which mainly impacted volumes exported by other logistics solutions. Grain Exports in Santos - SP (Mm tons and %) +1.5 p.p. 49.8% -3.2% 13.3 +1.0% 5.1-4.7% 1.5 1Q23 Malha Central Malha Norte Market 51.3% 12.8 5.1 1.4 1Q24 Source: Orion and Rumo System Rumo's market share in the state of Mato Grosso increased 1.1 p.p. in the quarter. While the overall exports from Mato Grosso reduced 5% over 1Q23, Rumo posted a 2% decline.

Earnings Release 1Q24 Grain Exports in MT (Mm tons and %) 37.9% 15.2 5.8 +1.1 p.p. -4.9% -2.0% 39.0% 14.4 5.6 1Q23 1Q24 Rumo Market Source: Orion, Comex Stat and Rumo System. Rumo's market share in the state of Goiás ended the quarter at 20.7%, registering a 2.9 p.p. growth. Goiás' grain exports by Rumo grew 11% year-on-year. Grain Exports in GO (Mm tons and %) 17.7% +2.9 p.p. -4.9% 20.7% 4.1 3.9 +10.8% 0.7 0.8 1Q23 1Q24 Rumo Market Source: Orion, Comex Stat and Rumo System. The South Operation gained grain market share at the ports of Paranaguá (PR) and São Francisco do Sul (SC). While the market grew 6%, Rumo grew even further, with a 9% higher volume compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Release 1Q24 Grain Exports in Paranaguá - PR and São Francisco do Sul - SC (Mm tons and %) 29.3% 7.3 +1.0 p.p. +5.7% +9.1% 30.3% 7.7 2.1 2.3 1Q23 1Q24 Rumo Market Source: Orion and Rumo System. Soybean 23/24 crop estimates indicate a production decrease of about 4% versus the 22/23 crop, totaling to nearly 153 million tons. We can notice a national production redistribution, with the Midwest reducing volumes and the South returning to normalcy. In the state of Mato Grosso, soybean crop was negatively impacted by climatic issues, which reduced the agricultural productivity of this crop, despite the slight expansion of the planted area compared to the year before. The 23/24 crop production in the state is estimated at 39 million tons, 7 million tons below the previous crop. Exports in the state are estimated at 24 million tons, a decrease of 6 million tons compared to the year before. Preliminary estimates for the 23/24 corn production signal a level of 121 million tons produced, a decrease of 16 million tons. Exports may reach 43 million tons, approximately 13 million tons below the previous year. The 23/24 corn harvest in Mato Grosso is estimated at 48 million tons, approximately 7 million tons below the previous year. Production in the state will benefit from favorable rainfall as corn was planted earlier in the year, partially offsetting a reduction in corn's planted area. Estimated exports for the state are of 23 million tons. Brazilian Soybeans Production and Exports (Milhões de toneladas e %) +24% -4% Brazilian Corn Production and Exports (Milhões de toneladas e %) -12% +16% 137 160 153 Volume total 129 -6% +29% 118 121 101 95 Volume 78 outros estados Volume 41 46 39 MT 26 30 24 21/22 22/23e 23/24e 21/22 22/23 23/24 Prod Prod Prod Produção MT Produção outros estados Source: IM Rumo, AG Rural, Veeries, Orion, Comex Stat. IMEA Note: (e) - estimate +26%-23% 44 56 43 42 55 48 26 30 23 21/22 21/22 22/23e 22/23 23/24e 23/24 Prod Prod Prod Exportação MT Exportação outros estados

Earnings Release 1Q24 Financial Information In 1Q24, net revenue totaled R$3,146 million, a 32% growth over 1Q23. Improvement was reported across all operations: growth of 33% in the North Operation; 25% in the South Operation; and 35% in the Container Operation. This performance was fueled by higher volumes and yields in the period compared to 1Q23. EBITDA totaled R$1,689 million, with an EBITDA margin of 54%. Variable costs went up 10%, given stronger transported volumes, despite the 12% decline in fuel prices. Fixed costs and general and administrative expenses expanded R$124 million in the quarter, reflecting the Company's decision to enhance structures and processes aiming at supporting its strategy of capacity expansion, efficiency gains, and risk management. Net income came to R$368 million in the quarter, more than 100% growth year-on-year. Financial leverage went down to 1.7x, with a net debt of R$10.4 billion. Sustainability Our corporate sustainability efforts were outstandingly recognized in 1Q24. We now compose the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2024 as "Industry Mover", receiving the sector's highest score. In terms of climate change management, we successfully completed the external audit of our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory, reinforcing our commitment to environmental responsibility. In the CDP rating, we achieved a B+ score in climate, highlighting our evolution in this area, while the B- in Water Security and C+ in Forests underline our commitment to various aspects of sustainability. Concerning our social responsibility performance in the Baixada Santista region, we advanced socio-territorial diagnoses in key areas, such as Cubatão and São Vicente, identifying local needs and consolidating the pillars that will drive our initiatives in the region. We conducted preventive actions against dengue, assisting nearly 3,000 children in public schools of Cubatão. We also took part in the Vila Esperança's re-urbanization project, promoting sustainable development, and quality of life. In April 2024, we published our 2023 Sustainability Report, a document that consolidates Rumo's key ESG highlights. The report is available for consultation through this link.

Earnings Release 1Q24 2. Consolidated Operating and Financial Indicators Summary of financial information 1Q24 1Q23 Chg.% (Amounts in BRL mIn) Total transported volume (millions RTK) 17,393 16,129 7.8% Agricultural products 14,049 13,232 6.2% Soybean 8,110 8,145 -0.4% Soybean meal 2,500 2,155 16.0% Corn 1,058 1,146 -7.7% Sugar 1,054 540 95.2% Fertilizers 1,151 1,013 13.6% Other 176 232 -24.1% Industrial products 2,376 2,069 14.8% Fuels 1,572 1,212 29.7% Industrial 804 857 -6.2% Containers 968 828 16.9% Net revenue 3,146 2,384 32.0% Transportation 2,888 2,226 29.7% Logistic solution¹ 217 90 >100% Other revenues² 41 68 -39.7% Note 1: Revenue from sugar transportation using other railways or road transportation. Note 2: It includes revenue from the pass-through fee of other railways, and revenue from volumes contracted and not executed according to commercial agreements (take-or-pay), among others. Yield by Operation 1Q24 1Q23 Chg.% North Operation Yield (R$/000 RTK) 165.2 134.0 23.2% % Volume 76.5% 77.9% -1.5 p,p, South Operation Yield (R$/000 RTK) 176,1 159,4 10.5% % Volume 18.0% 17.0% 1 p,p, Container Operation Yield (R$/000 RTK) 145,6 127,2 14.5% % Volume 5.6% 5.1% 0.4 p,p, Consolidated Yield (R$/000 RTK) 166,1 138,0 20.3%

Earnings Release 1Q24 Results by Business Unit Business Units The business units (reportable segments) are organized as follows: • North Operation Malha Norte, Malha Paulista, Malha Central • South Operation Malha Oeste and Malha Sul • Container Operation Container operations, including Brado Logística Results by business unit North Operation South Operation Container Consolidated 1Q24 Operation Transported volume (million RTK) 13,298 3,127 968 17,393 Net operating revenue 2,435 563 148 3,146 Costs of services (1,271) (422) (133) (1,826) Gross profit 1,164 141 15 1,320 Gross margin (%) 47.8% 25.0% 10.1% 42.0% Sales, general and administrative expenses (125) (23) (15) (163) Other operating revenue (expenses) & eq. pick-up (26) (25) - (51) Depreciation and amortization 407 148 28 583 EBITDA 1,420 241 28 1,689 EBITDA margin (%) 58.3% 42.8% 18.9% 53.7%

Earnings Release 1Q24 North Operation Operational figures 1Q24 1Q23 Chg.% Total transported volume (millions RTK) 13,298 12,566 5.8% Agricultural products -Malha Norte, Paulista e Central 11,584 11,161 3.8% Soybean 6,827 7,300 -6.5% Soybean meal 2,311 1,957 18.1% Corn 802 672 19.3% Sugar 543 252 >100% Fertilizers 1,101 982 12.1% Industrial products - Malha Norte e Paulista 1,714 1,405 22.0% Fuels 1,161 864 34.4% Industrials 553 541 2.2% Average transportation yield 165.2 134.0 23.2% The transported volumes in North Operation totaled 13.3 billion RTK in 1Q24, a 6% growth over 1Q23. This result was mainly driven by higher volumes of soybean meal, fuel, sugar, fertilizers and corn, besides evidencing the improvement in traffic conditions in the Baixada Santista (SP) region, which curtailed circulation efficiency of trains heading to the Port of Santos in 1Q23. Financial results 1Q24 1Q23 Chg.% (Amounts in BRL mln) Net revenue 2,435 1,825 33.4% Transportation 2,196 1,684 30.4% Logistic solution 217 90 >100% Other revenues3 22 51 -56.9% Costs of services (1,271) (1,088) 16.8% Variable costs (565) (504) 12.1% Fixed costs (301) (247) 21.9% Depreciation and amortization (405) (337) 20.2% Gross profit 1,164 737 57.9% Gross margin (%) 47.8% 40.4% 18.4% Sales, general and administrative expenses (125) (83) 50.6% Other op. revenue (expenses) and equity pick-up (26) 2 >100% Depreciation and amortization 407 338 20.4% EBITDA 1,420 994 42.9% EBITDA margin (%) 58.3% 54.5% 7.1% Note 3: It includes revenue from the pass-through fee of other highways, and revenue from volumes contracted and not executed according to commercial agreements (take-or-pay). EBITDA totaled R$1,420 million in 1Q24, a 43% growth over 1Q23, with a 58% margin. This result reflects the key role of the railway in the transportation of agriculture commodities from the Brazilian Midwest region, fostering a 23% yield growth in the quarter, despite the 11% fuel price drop. Given that revenue by logistics solution more than doubled in 1Q24, the increase in variable costs derives from the results of this operation in the quarter. Fixed costs, general and administrative expenses went up nearly R$96 million, mainly driven by the strengthening of structures and processes, aiming at supporting the Company's strategy of capacity expansion, efficiency gains, and risk management.

Earnings Release 1Q24 South Operation Operational figures 1Q24 1Q23 Chg.% Transported volume (million RTK) 3,127 2,735 14.3% Agricultural products 2,466 2,070 19.1% Soybean 1,284 846 51.8% Soybean meal 189 198 -4.5% Corn 256 475 -46.1% Sugar 511 288 77.5% Fertilizers 50 32 56.3% Other 176 232 -24.1% Industrial products 661 665 -0.6% Fuel 410 349 17.5% Industrial 251 316 -20.6% Average transportation yield 176.1 159.4 10.5% South Operation transported 3.1 billion RTK in 1Q24, a 14% growth over 1Q23. The highlight in the quarter was the improvement in the soy, sugar and fertilizer portfolios, mainly in operations through Paranaguá and São Francisco do Sul ports. Financial results 1Q24 1Q23 Chg.% (Amounts in BRL mln) Net operating revenue 563 450 25.1% Transportation 551 436 26.4% Other revenues4 12 13 -7.7% Cost of services (422) (401) 5.2% Variable costs (119) (123) -3.3% Fixed costs (155) (139) 11.5% Depreciation and amortization (148) (140) 5.7% Gross profit 141 48 >100% Gross margin (%) 25.0% 10.7% >100% Sales, general and administrative expenses (23) (16) 43.8% Other op. revenue (expenses) and equity pick-up (25) 3 >100% Depreciation and amortization 148 140 5.7% EBITDA 241 175 37.7% EBITDA margin (%) 42.8% 39.0% 9.8% Note 4: It includes revenue from volumes contracted and not executed according to commercial agreements (take-or-pay). EBITDA totaled R$241 million in 1Q24, up by 38% over 1Q23, with a 43% margin. This result was driven by a 11% growth in yields, despite the 17% fuel price drop, leading to flat variable costs in the period. Fixed costs, general and administrative expenses went up by 15%, given higher expenditures to support the Company's growth plan.