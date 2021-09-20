Rumo S A : Fato Relevante

RUMO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.387.241/0001-60

Company Registry (NIRE) 413.000.19886

Publicly-held Company

Category A

MATERIAL FACT

RUMO SA (B3: RAIL3) ("Rumo or "Company"), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404/76, CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, and in continuity to the Notice to the Market disclosed on September 3, 2021 and the Material Fact of September 19, 2021, informs that, on this date, it entered into the Adhesion Agreement, with the State of Mato Grosso, having as its object the Project of construction, operation, exploration and conservation, by means of authorization, under the regime of private law, at its own risk and expense, of a railroad that independently connects the road-rail terminal of Rondonópolis/MT to Cuiabá/MT and Lucas do Rio Verde/MT.

Rumo informs that will host a conference call with investors and the market to deal specifically with the Project, on September 29, 2021, at 06:00 p.m. Brasília time. The audio-conference access information will be disclosed on the Company's Investor Relations website.

Curitiba, September 20, 2021.

Ricardo Lewin

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer