Rumo S A : Fato Relevante

RUMO S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID CNPJ/MF n. º 02.387.241/0001-60
Company Registry NIRE 41.300.019.886
Publicly held Company
Category A
MATERIAL FACT
RUMO S.A. (B3: RAIL3) ("Rumoor "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of the Law 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 44/2021 and nº 80/2022, in continuity with the Material Facts of September 19th and 20th, 2021 and October 5th, 2021, and with the Notices to the Market of September 3rd, 2021 and June 13th, 2021, informs that, on this date, its Board of Directors approved, according to Rumo's Extension in Mato Grosso Project ("Project"), the beginning of the execution of its first phase .
The project will have a flexible execution, in phases, and the first phase is the railway of approximately 211 km connecting the cities of Rondonópolis/MT and Campo Verde/MT ("Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase"). The construction is expected to last for 3 (three) years and the start up of operations is estimated in the first quarter of 2026.
The Company hereby presents to the market the following estimates, regarding only the
Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase of the Project:
Estimates - Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase
|
Construction Capex: 2023 - 2025
|
|
|
(R$ billion, real terms, base year 2022)
|
4.0
|
≤ ∆ ≤ 4.5
|
Installed capacity of the Campo Verde Terminal
|
|
|
(in million tons/year)
|
10
|
≤ ∆ ≤ 30
The Company informs that the estimates in this Material Fact fully replace the projections presented in the Material Fact released on October 5th, 2021, which are discontinued. It reflects the flexible nature of the Project with execution according to the Authorization Agreement.
Main assumptions of the projections for the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase of the Project:
-
Construction capex of railroad, it does not include terminal and rolling stock;
-
The Authorization Agreement stablishes flexibility in the execution deadlines for the investments;
-
The investments and the operation of the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase are subject to obtaining environmental licensing and other governmental approvals;
-
The macroeconomic assumptions used are based on data from recognized third-party consultants;
-
The Company's business projections, released in the Material Facts of February 17th, 2022 (short term) and August 12th, 2021 (up to 2025) do not include the Project and remain unchanged. Therefore, the estimates for Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase are additional to the previously disclosed projections.
The funding of the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase will be through the Company's liquidity position, cash flow from current operations and will be complemented with long-term financing lines.
A public conference call with the market will be held on November 4th, 2022 at 9:00 am BR Time, to present further details about the Project.
CONFERENCE CALL - RUMO'S EXPANSION IN MATO GROSSO
PORTUGUESE
(Simultaneous translation to English)
Date
November 04, 2022 (Friday)
Time
08:00 a.m. (New York) | 09:00 a.m. (Brasília)
ENGLISH
Tel (USA): +1 (412) 717-9627
Tel (USA): +1 (844) 204-8942
Password: Rumo
Webcast EN: Click here.
PORTUGUESE
Tel (BR): +55 (11) 4090-1621
Tel (BR): +55 (11) 3181-8565
Password: Rumo
Webcast PT: Click here.
Rumo's Extension in Mato Grosso represents an important step in the Company's strategic agenda, providing a safe, competitive and low-carbon logistics solution to support the growth of Brazilian agribusiness.
Curitiba, November 3rd, 2022.
Rafael Bergman
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
