    RAIL3   BRRAILACNOR9

RUMO S.A.

(RAIL3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-03 pm EDT
21.82 BRL   -0.14%
06:20pRumo S A : Fato Relevante
PU
05:50pRumo S A : Expansion in Mato Grosso - First Phase
PU
10/31Trucker blockades in Brazil increase in wake of Bolsonaro election defeat
RE
Rumo S A : Fato Relevante

11/03/2022 | 06:20pm EDT
Público

RUMO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID CNPJ/MF n. º 02.387.241/0001-60

Company Registry NIRE 41.300.019.886

Publicly held Company

Category A

MATERIAL FACT

RUMO S.A. (B3: RAIL3) ("Rumoor "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of the Law 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 44/2021 and nº 80/2022, in continuity with the Material Facts of September 19th and 20th, 2021 and October 5th, 2021, and with the Notices to the Market of September 3rd, 2021 and June 13th, 2021, informs that, on this date, its Board of Directors approved, according to Rumo's Extension in Mato Grosso Project ("Project"), the beginning of the execution of its first phase .

The project will have a flexible execution, in phases, and the first phase is the railway of approximately 211 km connecting the cities of Rondonópolis/MT and Campo Verde/MT ("Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase"). The construction is expected to last for 3 (three) years and the start up of operations is estimated in the first quarter of 2026.

The Company hereby presents to the market the following estimates, regarding only the

Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase of the Project:

Estimates - Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase

Construction Capex: 2023 - 2025

(R$ billion, real terms, base year 2022)

4.0

≤ ∆ ≤ 4.5

Installed capacity of the Campo Verde Terminal

(in million tons/year)

10

≤ ∆ ≤ 30

The Company informs that the estimates in this Material Fact fully replace the projections presented in the Material Fact released on October 5th, 2021, which are discontinued. It reflects the flexible nature of the Project with execution according to the Authorization Agreement.

Main assumptions of the projections for the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase of the Project:

  1. Construction capex of railroad, it does not include terminal and rolling stock;
  2. The Authorization Agreement stablishes flexibility in the execution deadlines for the investments;
  3. The investments and the operation of the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase are subject to obtaining environmental licensing and other governmental approvals;
  4. The macroeconomic assumptions used are based on data from recognized third-party consultants;
  5. The Company's business projections, released in the Material Facts of February 17th, 2022 (short term) and August 12th, 2021 (up to 2025) do not include the Project and remain unchanged. Therefore, the estimates for Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase are additional to the previously disclosed projections.

The funding of the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase will be through the Company's liquidity position, cash flow from current operations and will be complemented with long-term financing lines.

Público

Público

A public conference call with the market will be held on November 4th, 2022 at 9:00 am BR Time, to present further details about the Project.

CONFERENCE CALL - RUMO'S EXPANSION IN MATO GROSSO

PORTUGUESE

(Simultaneous translation to English)

Date

November 04, 2022 (Friday)

Time

08:00 a.m. (New York) | 09:00 a.m. (Brasília)

ENGLISH

Tel (USA): +1 (412) 717-9627

Tel (USA): +1 (844) 204-8942

Password: Rumo

Webcast EN: Click here.

PORTUGUESE

Tel (BR): +55 (11) 4090-1621

Tel (BR): +55 (11) 3181-8565

Password: Rumo

Webcast PT: Click here.

Rumo's Extension in Mato Grosso represents an important step in the Company's strategic agenda, providing a safe, competitive and low-carbon logistics solution to support the growth of Brazilian agribusiness.

Curitiba, November 3rd, 2022.

Rafael Bergman

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Público

Disclaimer

Rumo SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 22:19:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
