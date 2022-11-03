Rumo S A : Fato Relevante

Público

RUMO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID CNPJ/MF n. º 02.387.241/0001-60

Company Registry NIRE 41.300.019.886

Publicly held Company

Category A

MATERIAL FACT

RUMO S.A. (B3: RAIL3) ("Rumoor "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of the Law 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 44/2021 and nº 80/2022, in continuity with the Material Facts of September 19th and 20th, 2021 and October 5th, 2021, and with the Notices to the Market of September 3rd, 2021 and June 13th, 2021, informs that, on this date, its Board of Directors approved, according to Rumo's Extension in Mato Grosso Project ("Project"), the beginning of the execution of its first phase .

The project will have a flexible execution, in phases, and the first phase is the railway of approximately 211 km connecting the cities of Rondonópolis/MT and Campo Verde/MT ("Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase"). The construction is expected to last for 3 (three) years and the start up of operations is estimated in the first quarter of 2026.

The Company hereby presents to the market the following estimates, regarding only the

Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase of the Project:

Estimates - Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase

Construction Capex: 2023 - 2025 (R$ billion, real terms, base year 2022) 4.0 ≤ ∆ ≤ 4.5 Installed capacity of the Campo Verde Terminal (in million tons/year) 10 ≤ ∆ ≤ 30

The Company informs that the estimates in this Material Fact fully replace the projections presented in the Material Fact released on October 5th, 2021, which are discontinued. It reflects the flexible nature of the Project with execution according to the Authorization Agreement.

Main assumptions of the projections for the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase of the Project:

Construction capex of railroad, it does not include terminal and rolling stock; The Authorization Agreement stablishes flexibility in the execution deadlines for the investments; The investments and the operation of the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase are subject to obtaining environmental licensing and other governmental approvals; The macroeconomic assumptions used are based on data from recognized third-party consultants; The Company's business projections, released in the Material Facts of February 17th, 2022 (short term) and August 12th, 2021 (up to 2025) do not include the Project and remain unchanged. Therefore, the estimates for Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase are additional to the previously disclosed projections.

The funding of the Rondonópolis-Campo Verde Phase will be through the Company's liquidity position, cash flow from current operations and will be complemented with long-term financing lines.

