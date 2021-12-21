Rumo S A : Green Bond Resource Use

We are pleased to release this report to the market, with transparent accountability for the use of the funds allocated from the first issuance of Green Bonds in the history of Latin American freight railroads. With funding of USD 500 million and a seven-year maturity, Rumo issued green bonds in June 2020 certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), an international organization that works to mobilize the bond market for climate change solutions.

THE OPERATION, WHICH WAS INDEPENDENTLY ASSESSED BY THE SUSTAINALYTCS CONSULTING FIRM, REPRESENTS A MAJOR STEP IN THE COMPANY'S ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) AGENDA, WHICH HAS BEEN PROGRESSING SINCE 2015, WHEN WE PUBLISHED OUR FIRST SUSTAINABILITY REPORT.

The issuance of the Green Bonds reflects our efforts in commitments to sustainable development, which have culminated in the reduction of specific emissions over the past few years, reaching 15.8 grams of CO2 equivalent per Revenue Tonne Kilometre (gCO2 eq./RTK) in 2019, below the 21 gCO2 eq./RTK, the minimum threshold required for Green Bonds accreditation. It was challenging, since the railroad's business is based primarily on the use of diesel fuel, but with a lot of joint effort