Rumo S A : Green Bond Resource Use

We are pleased to release this report to the market, with transparent accountability for the use of the funds allocated from the first issuance of Green Bonds in the history of Latin American freight railroads. With funding of USD 500 million and a seven-year maturity, Rumo issued green bonds in June 2020 certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), an international organization that works to mobilize the bond market for climate change solutions.
THE OPERATION, WHICH WAS INDEPENDENTLY ASSESSED BY THE SUSTAINALYTCS CONSULTING FIRM, REPRESENTS A MAJOR STEP IN THE COMPANY'S ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) AGENDA, WHICH HAS BEEN PROGRESSING SINCE 2015, WHEN WE PUBLISHED OUR FIRST SUSTAINABILITY REPORT.
The issuance of the Green Bonds reflects our efforts in commitments to sustainable development, which have culminated in the reduction of specific emissions over the past few years, reaching 15.8 grams of CO2 equivalent per Revenue Tonne Kilometre (gCO2 eq./RTK) in 2019, below the 21 gCO2 eq./RTK, the minimum threshold required for Green Bonds accreditation. It was challenging, since the railroad's business is based primarily on the use of diesel fuel, but with a lot of joint effort
throughout the company we were able to reach this milestone a year before the bonds were issued.
Reinforcing our performance focused on ESG, we launched Rumo DNA in 2020, with guidelines that orient all our actions and our culture, and joined the UN Global Compact to focus even more on our sustainable development goals. We also raised 35% of our financing lines in green bonds, and our proposal is to reach 50%.
This report presents the projects and initiatives financed with Green Bond funds in the period from July 2020 to June 2021, with the objective of contributing to increasing the capacity, efficiency, and safety of our railways by making the railroad modal even cleaner and more efficient.
We hope that this accountability and the projects presented here can provide a further basis for the decisions of our investors and other stakeholders. Thus, we believe we can contribute to making a difference in Brazilian logistics and in people's lives, assuming our responsibility with the social, environmental and governance aspects of our operations.
Beto Abreu CEO of Rumo
RUMO 2021 GREEN BOND
MESSAGE FROM THE BOARD
ABOUT US
KEY PROJECTS
NEW YARDS AND EXTENSIONS
MODERNIZATION PROJECTS
ROLLING STOCK
RESULTS
APPENDICES
REPORT
About us
BRAZIL ON THE MOVE
The largest railway operator in the country, the company is the result of the merger between Rumo Logística and ALL - América Latina Logística, completed in 2015. We connect Brazil by means of railway transportation, also operating in ports and terminals. Our asset base puts us in a prominent position in providing transportation services to customers from various industrial segments and mainly for agricultural commodities, a sector of paramount importance to the development and growth of the country, considering that Brazil is one of the main producers and exporters of agricultural products worldwide.
13,600 kilometers of
We operate in the
railway lines, 1,500
MIDWEST, SOUTH,
locomotives, and 35,000
SOUTHEAST, AND
railcars.
NORTH REGIONS,
where four of the
most active ports
Distribution centers,
in the country are
located and through
facilities, and
which most of Brazil's
transshipment terminals
GRAIN PRODUCTION is
add up to a static
exported.
storage capacity of
approximately 900,000
tons.
We are listed on the
NOVO MERCADO
The RONDONÓPOLIS
segment of the national
stock exchange
(MT) logistics
(B3), committed
complex has a
to maintaining
monthly loading
high standards
capacity of more than
of CORPORATE
1 MILLION tons.
GOVERNANCE.
