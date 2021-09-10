Rumo S A : Notice to the Market - End of arbitration proceeding between the Company and Brado's minority shareholders

RUMO S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.387.241/0001-60
Company Registry (NIRE) 413.000.19886
Publicly-held Company
Category A
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
RUMO S.A. (B3: rail3) ("Rumo" or "Company"), complementing the Material Facts the Company released on 12/20/2010, 06/05/2013 and 06/03/2015 within the scope of the container transportation development project via railway mode through Brado Logística e Participações S.A. ("Brado"), hereby informs that, on this date, the arbitration proceeding between the Company and minority shareholders Logística Brasil - Equity Investment Fund, Dimitrios Markakisand and Deminvest Empreendimentos e Participações S.A., which had as its objective the right to liquidity provided in Brado Shareholders´Agreement, has been completed.
With the completion of the referred arbitration proceeding, Rumo acquired 15.42% of Brado's capital stock, for the approximate amount of R$388 million.
Curitiba, September 10, 2021.
Ricardo Lewin
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Rumo SA published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.