Rumo S A : Notice to the Market - End of arbitration proceeding between the Company and Brado's minority shareholders

RUMO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.387.241/0001-60

Company Registry (NIRE) 413.000.19886

Publicly-held Company

Category A

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RUMO S.A. (B3: rail3) ("Rumo" or "Company"), complementing the Material Facts the Company released on 12/20/2010, 06/05/2013 and 06/03/2015 within the scope of the container transportation development project via railway mode through Brado Logística e Participações S.A. ("Brado"), hereby informs that, on this date, the arbitration proceeding between the Company and minority shareholders Logística Brasil - Equity Investment Fund, Dimitrios Markakisand and Deminvest Empreendimentos e Participações S.A., which had as its objective the right to liquidity provided in Brado Shareholders´Agreement, has been completed.

With the completion of the referred arbitration proceeding, Rumo acquired 15.42% of Brado's capital stock, for the approximate amount of R$388 million.

Curitiba, September 10, 2021.

Ricardo Lewin

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer