Results Presentation
1Q24
May 10th, 2024
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may contain certain affirmations and statements that express beliefs and trends related to Rumo S.A.
("Rumo" or "Company") and its subsidiaries, reflecting current views and/or expectations of Rumo and its management
concerning its businesses and future events, which, although considered reasonable by the Company based on public information, can be incorrect or inaccurate, or may not be materialized. This is because several relevant factors may cause actual results to substantially differ from plans, objectives and expectations expressed herein, most of them beyond the Company's control.
The statements and information on trends reported herein do not guarantee performance. This presentation does not represent an offer for subscription or acquisition of the Company's securities.
HIGHLIGHTS
Railway leading agribusiness transportation
- Higher transported volume, with market share gains
- Yields increase, despite fuel price decrease
Acknowledgement and Strategy
•
Release of the Sustainability Report and Greenhouse
Gas
Performance
Emissions Inventory (GHG)
• R$ 1.689 million EBITDA (+43%)
Inclusion in S&P's 2024 Sustainability Yearbook, awarded as an
•
• R$ 368 million Net Income (+>100%)
"Industry Mover" with the highest score in the sector
Financial
Expansion Projects
• Financial Leverage at 1.7x net debt/EBITDA
• Progress in contractors agreements and mobilization of working
• R$1.2 billion in debenture issuance, close to BR sovereign
fronts in MT
• Prioritization of efficiency projects and capacity increase,
especially in Malha Paulista and FIPS
3
GRAINS MARKET SHARE (Soybean, corn and soybean meal)
Mato Grosso
Goiás
(MT)
+1.1 p.p.
(GO)
+2.9 pp.
37.9%
39.0%
17.7%
20.7%
1Q231Q241Q231Q24
Porto de Santos
Paranaguá (PR) and São Francisco do Sul (SC) Ports
(SP)
+1.5 p.p.
+1.0 p.p.
49.8%
51.3%
29.3%
30.3%
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
4
OPERATIONAL INDICATORS
Transit Time North Operation (hours)
-10%
103
100
91
91
93
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Dwell Time in Santos (hours)
-37%
27
28
20
18
17
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Consolidated Diesel Consumption (liters/ '000 RTK)
-12%
3.93
3.72
3.59
3.37
3.45
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
-10.3%
116104
1Q231Q24
+11.3%
15
17
1Q23
1Q24
+0.3%
3.563.57
1Q23
1Q24
5
OPERATIONAL RESULT
Volumes (Bln RTK)
0.7
0.4
0.1
17.4
16.1
North Operation (Bln RTK)
South Operation (Bln RTK)
+0%
+14%
9.9
9.9
1.7
1.5
+77%
+18%
+116%
0.5
-1%
+12%
+34%
+25%
+57%
0.3 0.4
-34%
+2%
1.2
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
1.0
1.1
0.9
0.5
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Grains
Sugar
Fertilizers
Fuels
Pulp and Paper Containers
Grains
Sugar
Fertilizers
Fuels
Pulp and Paper Containers
1Q23
1Q24
6
REVENUE AND YIELDS
Consolidated
138
138
166
123
122
2,384
2,763
3,175
2,616
3,146
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Net Revenue (BLR Mln)
Yields (BRL / RTK * 1000)
North Operation
South Operation
165
159
176
134
134
156
156
116
144
115
2,440
2,435
554
578
563
2,085
1,997
450
451
1,825
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
7
EBITDA
Consolidated EBITDA
North Operation
(BLR Mln)
(BLR Mln)
+43%
1,689
1,181
South Operation
(BLR Mln)
+43%
1,420
+37%
8
FINANCIAL RESULT AND NET INCOME
Financial Result
(BRL Mln)
13.65%
13.65%
13.27%
12.24%
676
11.28%
678
621
607
594
231
289
302
277
245
387
376
376
349
344
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Cost of Net Debt
Other Expenses
CDI in the period (%YoY)
Net Income
(BRL Mln)
483
368
167
71
1
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
9
INDEBTEDNESS
Net Debt
(BLR Mln)
1.8x
1.7x
10,20710,412
+2%
4Q231Q24
Net Debt
Financial Leverage
Debt Amortization Schedule
(BLR Mln)
11,011
9,362
4,116
2,063
884 807 1,004
Cash Flow 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029+
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rumo SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 22:48:55 UTC.