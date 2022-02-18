Log in
    RAIL3   BRRAILACNOR9

RUMO S.A.

(RAIL3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/18 11:37:06 am
15.47 BRL   -7.25%
11:42aRUMO S A : Results Presentation 4Q21
2021RUMO S.A.(BOVESPA : RAIL3) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability Index
2021RUMO S A : Green Bond Resource Use
Rumo S A : Results Presentation 4Q21

02/18/2022 | 11:42am EST
Earnings Release

4Q21| 2021

February 18, 2022

1

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain certain affirmations and statements that express beliefs and trends related to Rumo S.A.

("Rumo" or "Company") and its subsidiaries, reflecting current views and/or expectations of Rumo and its management

concerning its businesses and future events, which, although considered reasonable by the Company based on public information, can be incorrect or inaccurate, or cannot be materialized. This is because several relevant factors may cause actual results to substantially differ from plans, objectives and expectations expressed herein, most of them beyond the Company's control.

The statements and information on trends reported herein do not guarantee performance.

This presentation does not represent an offer for subscription or acquisition of the Company's securities.

2

#4Q21 | 2021

Agenda

_ESG

_2021 Highlights _2021 Results

_Consolidated Financial Results _Market

_ Guidance & Assumptions

3

#1

ESG

Environmental, Social & Governance

4

#1 ESG

Progresses and Commitments

  • For the first time, indicators of our Sustainability Report were assured by a third party
  • Disclosure of two new commitments with Sustainable Development, engaging suppliers and clients
  • Inclusion of ESG Goals in employees variable compensation
  • Creation of Rumo Institute

Acknowledgment 2021

  • Women on Board, certificate of ONU Women
  • 150 most innovator companies of Valor Econômico
  • Golden Stamp in Brazilian Program of GHG Protocol

Sustainability Index

  • Rumo will be the only logistic company composing ISEB3 this year
  • One year further, Rumo will integrate ICO2, index created by B3 with BNDES partnership
  • Progress in actions for Climate Change mitigation represented by better grade in Carbon Disclosure Program (CDP), B- for B+

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rumo SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 709 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
Net income 2021 704 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2021 13 468 M 2 606 M 2 606 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 30 913 M 5 983 M 5 983 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 8 479
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart RUMO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Rumo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,68 BRL
Average target price 24,82 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Júlio Fontana Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Bergman Chief Financial Officer
Marcos Marinho Lutz Chairman
Daniel Rockenbach Chief Operational Officer-South Operation
Mailson Ferreira da Nóbrega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMO S.A.-6.08%5 983
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.75%159 855
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.19%88 383
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.48%68 276
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.04%65 620
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-15.59%11 762