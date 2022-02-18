Rumo S A : Results Presentation 4Q21

This presentation may contain certain affirmations and statements that express beliefs and trends related to Rumo S.A.
("Rumo" or "Company") and its subsidiaries, reflecting current views and/or expectations of Rumo and its management
concerning its businesses and future events, which, although considered reasonable by the Company based on public information, can be incorrect or inaccurate, or cannot be materialized. This is because several relevant factors may cause actual results to substantially differ from plans, objectives and expectations expressed herein, most of them beyond the Company's control.
The statements and information on trends reported herein do not guarantee performance.
This presentation does not represent an offer for subscription or acquisition of the Company's securities.
2
#4Q21 | 2021
Agenda
_ESG
_2021 Highlights _2021 Results
_Consolidated Financial Results _Market
_ Guidance & Assumptions
3
#1
ESG
Environmental, Social & Governance
4
#1 ESG
Progresses and Commitments
For the first time, indicators of ourSustainability Report were assured by a third party
Disclosure of two new commitments withSustainable Development, engaging suppliers and clients
Inclusion ofESG Goals in employees variable compensation
Creation of Rumo Institute
Acknowledgment 2021
Women on Board, certificate of ONU Women
150 most innovator companies ofValor Econômico
Golden Stamp in Brazilian Program of GHG Protocol
Sustainability Index
Rumo will be the only logistic company composingISEB3 this year
One year further, Rumo will integrateICO2, index created by B3 with BNDES partnership
Progress in actions for Climate Change mitigation represented by better grade in Carbon Disclosure Program (CDP), B- for B+
5
