Rumo S A : Use of Proceeds Statement - Green Bond Report

We are Brazil in motion - protagonists in providing a safe, efficient, and low-carbon logistics solution, contributing to the sustainable development of Brazilian agribusiness and global food security. In 2020, we issued our green bond in the amount of USD 500 million with a 2028 maturity, awarded by the LatinFinance magazine's 2021 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards.

The projects financed by these bonds are the result of our long-term strategy, and are supported by the greater efficiency in our operations, expanding our capacity to serve our clients and provide a solution that promotes a reduction in the carbon footprint of agribusiness. This is a concrete example that reaffirms that we are on the right track.

Continuing our journey towards transparency, iin this second Green Bond Report, verified by an independent company in accordance with Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) methodology, we present the evolution of our operational efficiency journey in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The projects and initiatives presented here relate to the relate to the use of proceeds from July 2021 to June 2022.