Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in property management services. The Company operates through four segments. Property Management Services segment provides typical property management services, such as cleaning and disinfection services, security services, general care and maintenance services, customer service and hospital logistics services. Property Engineering and Landscape Construction Services segment provides major maintenance services for building components and systems, interior decoration services, alteration and addition work to existing buildings and facilities, and installation of elevators. Property Investment segment is engaged in the leasing of investment properties. Other Services segment mainly includes patient care and postpartum care services, sales of software support systems and daily server maintenance services.

Sector Real Estate Services