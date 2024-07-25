Building on a previous commitment of $40 million provided by Runway in 2023, the funding will enable Elevate's continued growth and innovation in legal software and services.

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture-backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today a $20 million growth capital commitment to Elevate , a leading provider of consulting, technology, and services for law departments and law firms. The investment upsizes the previous $40 million senior secured term loan provided by Runway in 2023.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Elevate, a market leader in legal software and services," said Brad Pritchard, Managing Director at Runway. "This additional funding underscores our commitment to supporting the long-term growth of Runway's portfolio companies."

Elevate is a fast-growing innovation leader in the legal industry. Its success aligns with Runway's aim to partner with high-quality, late-stage companies poised for significant growth.

"We appreciate Runway's partnership and belief in our vision," said Liam Brown, Chairman and CEO of Elevate. "This investment is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy, execution, and team and will enable us to pursue inorganic growth opportunities."

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY ), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $75 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com .

About Elevate

Elevate is an expert-led, software-powered law company. Elevate provides software and services for the intersection of business and law. Elevate's legal, business, and technology professionals offer practical ways for global law departments and law firms to improve efficiency, quality, and business outcomes. For more information on Elevate, please visit their website at www.elevate.law.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/runway-growth-capital-provides-additional-20-million-growth-investment-to-elevate-302205602.html

SOURCE Runway Growth Capital LLC