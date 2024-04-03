Toronto, Ontario (April 3, 2023) - Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert Resources" or the "Company") announces the retirement from the Board of the Company of Non-Executive Director George Ogilvie, who continues to focus on his role as Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. Mr Ogilvie's roles as chair of the Technical and Remuneration committees have been assumed by André Lauzon and Bill Washington respectively.

Gunnar Nilsson, the Chairman of Rupert Resources said "George Ogilvie's tenure on the Board of Rupert Resources since June 2020 has seen delineation of the world-class 4Moz Ikkari deposit, financings totalling over $120million and the completion of a preliminary economic assessment for Ikkari showing a potential value $1.6billion. We thank George for his contribution on the Board and particularly for his leadership on the Technical and Remuneration committees and his valuable insights on various corporate matters over the past four or so years. We wish him well for the future."

George Ogilvie, departing Non-Executive Director said "I would like to extend my thanks to the Board and Management of Rupert and wish the Company well with their endeavours to progress the world-class Ikkari discovery towards production."