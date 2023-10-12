RUPERT RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

AUGUST 31, 2023

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Rupert Resources Ltd. (the "Company") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements; and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the years presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Rupert Resources Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

August 31,

February 28,

2023

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

$

54,517,897

Cash and cash equivalents (note 3)

$

70,499,292

Marketable securities (note 4)

816,319

2,085,948

Prepaids and sundry receivables (note 5)

633,647

1,116,422

55,967,863

73,701,662

Non-current assets

1,358,295

Restricted cash (note 6)

1,332,465

Property, plant and equipment (note 7)

5,262,652

5,266,396

Right-of-use asset (note 8)

82,462

113,497

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 10)

108,731,690

96,628,131

$

171,402,962

$

177,042,151

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

$

4,254,246

Amounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 11 and 17)

$

6,927,101

Lease liability (note 13)

68,429

65,615

4,322,675

6,992,716

Non-current liabilities

6,460,401

Asset retirement obligation (note 12)

8,783,178

Lease liability (note 13)

17,647

51,405

10,800,723

15,827,299

Shareholders' Equity

226,789,769

Share capital (note 14)

225,288,990

Shares to be issued (note 14)

1,660,416

-

Contributed surplus (note 14)

7,839,207

7,758,519

Cumulative translation adjustment

1,388,730

(685,065)

Equity portion of convertible debentures

75,700

75,700

Deficit

(77,151,583)

(71,223,292)

160,602,239

161,214,852

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

171,402,962

$

177,042,151

Nature of Operations (note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (note 19)

Subsequent Events (note 20)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Gunnar Nilsson"

Director

(Signed) "James Withall"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 1 -

Rupert Resources Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 31,

August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating expenses

$

2,513,251

$

3,609,441

General and administrative expenses (note 15)

$

1,881,243

$

2,714,669

Share-based payments (notes 14 and 17)

726,187

841,789

1,457,179

1,485,808

Depreciation (notes 7 and 8)

76,939

23,752

124,958

39,181

Loss before other items

(3,316,377)

(2,746,784)

(5,191,578)

(4,239,658)

Realized gain on marketable securities (note 3)

463,609

-

463,609

-

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

(248,820)

(1,116,212)

(notes 3 & 4)

(85,000)

(285,000)

Accretion and interest income (expense) (note 13)

155,617

(1,838)

480,552

(4,154)

Foreign exchange loss

(390,841)

(221,009)

(590,614)

(565,738)

Other income

25,952

-

25,952

100

Net (loss) for the period

(3,310,860)

(3,054,631)

(5,928,291)

(5,094,450)

Other comprehensive gain (loss)

Item that will be reclassified subsequently to income

Exchange differences on translating foreign

1,763,316

2,073,795

operations

(2,118,636)

(5,223,794)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss) for the period

$

(1,547,544)

$

(5,173,267)

$

(3,854,496)

$

(10,318,244)

Basic and diluted net (loss) per share (note 16)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted (note 16)

202,726,786

191,268,298

202,561,726

190,552,791

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 2 -

Rupert Resources Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

August 31,

2023

2022

Operating activities

$

(5,928,291)

Net loss for the period

$

(5,094,450)

Adjustments for:

1,457,179

Share-based payments

1,485,808

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

1,179,646

285,000

Depreciation

124,958

39,181

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

584,785

(402,303)

Accretion and interest expense

2,627

3,896

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

482,775

Prepaids and sundry receivables

427,980

Amounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,672,855)

(3,390,016)

(4,769,176)

(6,644,904)

Financing activities

(75,296)

Performance share units settled in cash

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

11,543,704

Proceeds from exercise of options

1,860,000

1,191,600

Lease liability payments

(35,490)

(32,719)

1,749,214

12,702,585

Investing activities

(12,945,071)

Expenditure on exploration and evaluation assets

(13,442,860)

Net deposits for restricted cash

(2,936)

(76,469)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of disposals

(13,426)

(953,294)

(12,961,433)

(14,472,623)

Net change in cash

(15,981,395)

(8,414,942)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

70,499,292

45,275,410

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

54,517,897

$

36,860,468

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 3 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Rupert Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 11:14:06 UTC.