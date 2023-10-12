Background

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial position and results of operations is prepared as at October 12, 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Rupert Resources Ltd (the "Company" or "Rupert") as at August 31, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and International Accounting Standards and covering the three and six months ended August 31, 2023.

Unless otherwise noted, all currency figures in the MD&A are presented in Canadian Dollars.

Rupert is a publicly listed company, the ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") of which have been listed since December 12, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "RUP", having graduated from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company's Ordinary Shares had been listed for trading on the TSX-V since prior to February 28, 1998. To the knowledge of directors and officers of Rupert, the Company's outstanding Common Shares are widely held. These holdings can change at any time at the discretion of the owner(s).

This MD&A contains forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the Company's future plans and objectives that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and those set forth in "Statement Regarding Forward-LookingInformation" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in this document. The Company cannot assure investors that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The results for the periods presented are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future periods. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information.

Technical Information

The technical information about the Company's mineral properties contained in this MD&A, other than information summarized or extracted from the Technical Reports (as defined below), has been prepared under the supervision of Mr Craig Hartshorne, a Chartered Geologist at the Geological Society of London, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr Hartshorne has reviewed the contents of this MD&A and has consented to the inclusion in this MD&A of all technical statements, other than information summarized or extracted from the Ikkari PEA (see "Company Overview and Discussion of Operations: Company Overview"), in the form and context in which they appear and confirms that such information fairly represents the underlying data and study results.

Company Overview and Discussion of Operations

Company Overview

Rupert is a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and is focused on making and advancing discoveries of scale and quality with high margin and low environmental impact potential. The Company has two projects located in Finland and two projects located in Ontario and British Columbia respectively.

The Company's core focus is the 100%-held Rupert Lapland Project Area including, in particular, the Ikkari discovery ("Ikkari"), and the permitted Pahtavaara mine and mill ("Pahtavaara Mine" or "Pahtavaara"), both located within a wider 490km2 regional licence holding in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt ("CLGB") of Northern Finland (together: the "Rupert Lapland Project Area"). No licence holdings are situated on Natura 2000 reservations.

In June 2023, amendments of the Finnish Mining Act of 2011 came into force. Exploration licences continue to be valid for up to 15 years but shall require majority landowner consent after the 10th anniversary, while the maximum duration of reservations is reduced to 1 year, previously 2. Should landowner consent not be forthcoming for extension of exploration licences beyond 10 years, the holder may apply to the Government for support. Following their expiry, reservations can subsequently be applied for as exploration licences. Each are awarded by the Finnish Safety and Chemical Agency ("Tukes") and confer upon the holder exclusive rights of prospecting and exploration for minerals, while mining licences also confer rights of exploitation, and the establishment of facilities for collection and

