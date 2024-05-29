May 29, 2024

Rupert Resources Ltd ("Rupert" or the "Company") announces that it has published its audited financial results for the twelve months ending February 29, 2024 and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.rupertresources.com and on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial Highlights

During the 12 months ending February 29, 2024, the Company spent $31,520,382 (twelve months ended February 28, 2023 - $29,078,639) on general exploration costs and purchase of property, plant and equipment. As of February 29, 2024, Rupert held cash or cash equivalents of $36,829,838. The Company recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss for the year of $(5,782,240) (12 months ended February 28, 2023 - $(10,673,487)) and a net loss per share of $(0.04) (12 months ended February 28, 2023 - $(0.07)).

All references to currency in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

James Withall, Chief Executive Officer of Rupert Resources said, "We continue to target completion of a PFS for Ikkari by the end of 2024 with critical path items such as process testwork and mine design proceeding well. Drilling completed over the 2023/24 winter drilling season built on the November 2023 MRE which estimated a 4Moz Resource with over 96% in the Indicated category. We are excited by the satellite potential presented by Heina South and the high grade infill drill results reported from Ikkari in May 2024. Ikkari remains a best in class orebody and multiple opportunities remain to optimise the project."

Operating Highlights

During the twelve months ended February 29, 2024 and up to the date of this document, Rupert's operational activities have been focussed on the Rupert Lapland Project Area and Ikkari in particular.

Rupert Lapland Project Area

Regional Exploration Program, including Ikkari

The regional exploration program at the Rupert Lapland Project Area is designed to identify and evaluate the mineral potential contained in Rupert's land package in the CLGB.

Since July 2020 the Company has been engaged in a diamond drill program to further evaluate discoveries made within the Rupert Lapland Project Area, including Ikkari, as well as continuing to generate new targets through base of till ("BoT") sampling, which continues across the Rupert Lapland Project Area and specifically over geophysical anomalies of interest.

Ikkari Preliminary Economic Assessment and Related Studies

Following publication in September 2021 of a maiden MRE for Ikkari, and further to on-going regional diamond and BoT drilling and sampling programs, in November 2022 the Company completed and announced the results of the Ikkari PEA, with the relevant NI 43-101-compliant technical report filed on Sedar in March 2023. The MRE was further updated in November 2023 with the relevant NI 43-101-compliant technical report filed on Sedar in December 2023. (see: "Company Overview - Ikkari").

The Ikkari PEA and the Updated Ikkari MRE have served inter alia as the basis for the Pre-feasibility Study ("IkkariPFS") that was initiated during the twelve months ended February 29, 2024 and is expected to be completed in the fourth calendar quarter of 2024.

Ikkari Project Drilling

The 2023/24 drill program was completed during the second calendar quarter of 2024, comprising some 35,000 metres ("m") of drilling, with circa 20,000m allocated to drilling within the Ikkari project footprint. Near-term resource addition and the conversion of Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources were points of particular focus for the Company and Updated Ikkari MRE was filed on SEDAR in December 2023.

During the 2023/24 winter drilling season, which commenced during the July 2023, additional drilling programmes have principally tested further extensions, including at depth, and provided further geotechnical, hydrogeological and metallurgical datapoints which will eventually feed into a Feasibility Study for Ikkari, which is expected to follow on from successful completion of the Ikkari PFS in calendar 2024.

Continuing Exploration

On-going exploration is a further key focus. Following an update to the structural model for the Ikkari deposit, exploration is focussed on the interpreted continuation of prospective structures both at Ikkari and further to the north. New targets within the Rupert Lapland Project Area are being generated and tested through BoT sampling, geophysical programs and scout diamond drilling as appropriate, with the 2023/24 field season now largely completed.

Heinä South, 1km NW of Ikkari, has been a focus for exploration drilling with positive initial results from the winter drilling program followed-up to define a mineralised trend of greater thickness and continuity than previously encountered at Heinä South. To date 16 holes for 3873m have defined mineralisation over a strike length of 250m to a depth of 200m from surface. Mineralisation remains open in all directions and work continues to assess the controls on higher-grade mineralisation immediately north of the main trend,

Advancing Permitting and Environmental Work

Permitting, specifically progression of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") Programme and Land Use Planning is also a key focus of the Company. The EIA Programme was initially presented to the respective authorities on November 30, 2022 and formally started the environmental permitting process, with the aim of securing an environmental permit and thereafter a mining licence for Ikkari, in addition to those already held at Pahtavaara. The Company formally filed an EIA Programme with authorities during the second calendar quarter of 2023 and plans to file EIA report documents during the first half of calendar 2025.

As part of this process the Company continues with numerous baseline environmental assessments, as well as on-going engagement across all stakeholder groups. The Ikkari PFS is drawing from these processes as appropriate.

Rupert Resources audited financial statements for 12 months to end February 2024

Rupert Resources MD&A for 12 months to end February 2024