Rupert Resources : February 2022 - BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference

BIG GETS BETTER
ADVANCING A HIGH-QUALITY,MULTI-MILLION OUNCE GOLD GROWTH PROJECT
RUP-TSXV February 2022
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document contains certain forward-looking statements or "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, relating but not limited to Rupert Resource Ltd. (the "Company")'s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect",
"goal", "plan", "intent", "estimate", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information may include: the Company's outlook and results of its strategy, reserve and resource estimates, targeted gold discoveries, the Company's funding requirements, realising value for shareholders, future gold prices, the Companies ability to increase resources, estimates of future production, unit costs, costs of capital projects and timing of commencement of operations, and is based
on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of mined ore varying from estimates, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company's operations and global economic conditions, delays in the development of projects and other factors.
Forward looking statements
Potential shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward- looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended February 28, 2021 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.
April 2018 resource estimate for the Pahtavaara Project
The Mineral Resource estimate for the Pahtavaara Project is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines". This mineral resource estimate was calculated using the multiple indicator kriging method (MIK) and is classified as Inferred as defined by the CIM. Numbers are affected by rounding. A cut-off of 1.5g/t Au was selected for the reported estimate based on historical breakeven operating costs, recoveries of 85% and a gold price of EUR950/oz. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project Finland" with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd, an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
September 2021 resource estimate for the Ikkari Project
The Mineral Resource estimate for the Ikkari Project is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "Estimation of Mineral Resources
2 RUP-TSXV
and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines". This mineral resource estimate was calculated using the multiple indicator kriging method (MIK) and is classified as Inferred as defined by the CIM. Numbers are affected by rounding. The estimate was reported using cut-offs of 0.6g/t Au for mineralisation potentially mineable by open pit methods and 1.2g/t Au for that portion that is potentially extractable by underground methods. The cut-offs were based on a gold price of US$1430/oz Au, a 92% overall recovery with costs derived from benchmarks and first principles (see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Ikkari Project, Finland" with an effective date of September 13, 2021 prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Resource Estimate
This presentation has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ in certain material respects from the disclosure requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For example, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. These definitions differ from the definitions in the disclosure requirements promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements..
Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports
The independent qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 (the "QP"), for the mineral resource estimate is Brian Wolfe BSc Geology (Hons), MAIG and Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd. Mr Wolfe confirms that he has reviewed this document and that the scientific and technical information is consistent with his work. •
The QP has prepared and delivered to Rupert a NI 43-101-compliant Technical Report (the "Report") in support of this initial MRE for the Ikkari deposit. Rupert has, in accordance with NI 43-101, filed the Report on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). •
The effective date of the estimate for the inferred mineral resources is 13 September 2021.•
Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and economic viability has not been demonstrated.•
The QP is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political or marketing issues, or any other relevant issue, that could materially affect the potential development of mineral resources.
Dr Charlotte Seabrook, MAIG, RPGeo. Exploration Manager is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the accuracy of scientific and technical information in this document.
Metal equivalent assumptions
Metal equivalent values for mineral inventory of Central Lapland Greenstone Belt calculated using LT consensus metal assumptions and spot gold dated 1 December 2021. Prices used are as follows: Gold $1800/oz, Copper $3.5/lb, Nickel $8/lb, Cobalt $20/lb, Platinum $1100/oz and Palladium $1190/oz.
HIGH-QUALITYBY DEFINITION
We are developing an asset with the rare combination of all desired attributes in mining
AN "ALL-WEATHER" DISCOVERY
A gold deposit with the potential for exceptional returns through all cycles
HIGH-QUALITY OUNCES; HIGH-INVESTOR RETURNS
Cohesive deposit comprised of broad intervals of strong and consistent gold mineralization - low sensitivity to varying cut- offs; majority of ounces remain
SIGNIFICANT VALUE REMAINS
Maiden resource based on only 36,000m of drilling with mineralization open in all directions; limited regional exploration with potential for further discoveries
DE-RISKED
Drilling discovery to resource and metallurgy risk now mitigated
PREMIUM LOCATION
Finland ranked one of the best mining jurisdictions ; property access to road and access to renewable power
3 RUP-TSXV
SYSTEMATICALLY UNLOCKING VALUE
Growing a senior-size deposit and defining a new gold district
2021
3.95
million ounces
Inferred mineral resource estimate of 49Mt at 2.5 g/t Au
From discovery to maiden resource in 1.5 years
Based on 36,000m of drilling
2022
80,000
metres
Infill and extension drilling to grow Ikkari resource
Growing discoveries: Drilling five largely untested Area 1 discoveries
Generate further discoveries on our highly prospective land package
$ are US Dollars and exchange rate of 1.3CAD$ per US$
4 RUP-TSXV
^Excludes Pahtavaara and Hirsikangas Inferred Mineral Resource estimates
~Includes CAD$23M of pre-existing shareholder equity issued prior to 2016 & excludes CAD$48.7M equity issued June 2021
DISCOVERED BY DESIGN
Strong technical understanding maximizing investment and shareholder value
Science led
2 yrs systematic exploration (base of till drilling) of land package
100% success rate of drilling for above cut-off intercepts across strike of over >800m
132 holes drilled at Ikkari to date for approx. 50,000* (Resource inc. 36,000m)
Creating shareholder value
$21/resource oz
of issued shareholder's capital^~
$9/resource oz
acquisition and finding cost (since 2016)^
4,000 - 14,000oz
gold yield per vertical metre and open at depth (below 450m)
$ are US Dollars and exchange rate of 1.3CAD$ per US$
5 RUP-TSXV
^Excludes Pahtavaara and Hirsikangas Inferred Mineral Resource estimates
~Includes CAD$23M of pre-existing shareholder equity issued prior to 2016 & excludes CAD$48.7M equity issued June 2021
