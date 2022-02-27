Rupert Resources : February 2022 - BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document contains certain forward-looking statements or "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, relating but not limited to Rupert Resource Ltd. (the "Company")'s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect",

"goal", "plan", "intent", "estimate", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information may include: the Company's outlook and results of its strategy, reserve and resource estimates, targeted gold discoveries, the Company's funding requirements, realising value for shareholders, future gold prices, the Companies ability to increase resources, estimates of future production, unit costs, costs of capital projects and timing of commencement of operations, and is based

on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of mined ore varying from estimates, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company's operations and global economic conditions, delays in the development of projects and other factors.

Forward looking statements

Potential shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward- looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended February 28, 2021 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

April 2018 resource estimate for the Pahtavaara Project

The Mineral Resource estimate for the Pahtavaara Project is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines". This mineral resource estimate was calculated using the multiple indicator kriging method (MIK) and is classified as Inferred as defined by the CIM. Numbers are affected by rounding. A cut-off of 1.5g/t Au was selected for the reported estimate based on historical breakeven operating costs, recoveries of 85% and a gold price of EUR950/oz. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project Finland" with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd, an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

September 2021 resource estimate for the Ikkari Project

The Mineral Resource estimate for the Ikkari Project is reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "Estimation of Mineral Resources

