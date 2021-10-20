Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rupert Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUP   CA78165J1057

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD.

(RUP)
Rupert Resources : Results for 3 and 6 months ending August 2021

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Rupert Resources Ltd ("Rupert" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ending August 31, 2021 and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.rupertresources.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented "In a very short-time frame, we have clearly demonstrated our understanding of what has become a significant mineralized district through the delineation of a 3.95Moz baseline resource (49 million tonnes grading 2.5g/t Au) at Ikkari along with a number of further discoveries. As well as progressing our expansion and infill drill program at Ikkari as we move towards a PEA in mid-2022, we continue to apply the same proprietary base of till methodology and understanding that was used to discover Ikkari, with 40% of our 2021/2022 drilling budget allocated to new targets on a 595km2 enlarged land package in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Our work programmes are fully funded for the next two years"

Disclaimer

Rupert Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,97 M -5,64 M -5,64 M
Net cash 2022 8,00 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 877 M 710 M 709 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,95 CAD
Average target price 8,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 78,1%
Managers and Directors
James Carr Withall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeffrey L. Karoly Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Nilsson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Sutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Milton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUPERT RESOURCES LTD.-4.85%710
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.86%45 609
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.72%34 369
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-8.69%26 470
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.08%18 597
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.50%15 010