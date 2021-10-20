Rupert Resources : Results for 3 and 6 months ending August 2021

Rupert Resources Ltd ("Rupert" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ending August 31, 2021 and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.rupertresources.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented "In a very short-time frame, we have clearly demonstrated our understanding of what has become a significant mineralized district through the delineation of a 3.95Moz baseline resource (49 million tonnes grading 2.5g/t Au) at Ikkari along with a number of further discoveries. As well as progressing our expansion and infill drill program at Ikkari as we move towards a PEA in mid-2022, we continue to apply the same proprietary base of till methodology and understanding that was used to discover Ikkari, with 40% of our 2021/2022 drilling budget allocated to new targets on a 595km2 enlarged land package in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Our work programmes are fully funded for the next two years"