  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Rupert Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    RUP   CA78165J1057

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD.

(RUP)
  Report
Rupert Resources : Results for 3 and 9 months ending November 2021

01/21/2022 | 06:53am EST
Rupert Resources Ltd ("Rupert" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ending November 30, 2021 and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.rupertresources.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

Highlights

  • Cash at end of period of $49,324,781
  • Drill programme for calendar 2022 increased from 62,000 to 80,000 with six rigs now active on Rupert Lapland properties in key winter drilling season
  • Tetra Tech has been appointed to lead preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") scheduled for completion in third calendar quarter of 2022.
  • PEA will evaluate the economic potential of the Ikkari and Pahtavaara mineral resources as well as satellite deposits that will continue to be drilled during the current winter exploration program.
  • New 138km2 Kuusäjarvi property now under reservation (20km west of Ikkari)
  • Exploration activities planned at five target areas in 2022: Ikkari and Satellites; Jeesiö; Sikavaara; Pahtavaara and Area 51; and Kuusäjarvi (figure 1)

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented "The most intensive drilling campaign since Rupert commenced exploration in Central Lapland is now underway with our drill program designed to extend the Ikkari resource and to make further discoveries of scale on an enlarged 735km2 land package as we work towards a PEA during the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022. We plan to apply our systematic exploration approach across the region on five prospective target areas the first of which yielded six new gold discoveries, including the multi-million ounce Ikkari gold deposit"

Disclaimer

Rupert Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 11:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,01 M -5,59 M -5,59 M
Net cash 2022 8,00 M 6,39 M 6,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 969 M 778 M 774 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,43 CAD
Average target price 8,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
Managers and Directors
James Carr Withall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeffrey L. Karoly Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Nilsson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Sutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Milton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUPERT RESOURCES LTD.-3.86%778
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.93%51 010
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION4.86%35 569
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.08%21 733
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.85%18 876
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED4.37%15 147