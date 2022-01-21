Rupert Resources : Results for 3 and 9 months ending November 2021

Rupert Resources Ltd ("Rupert" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ending November 30, 2021 and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.rupertresources.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

Highlights

Cash at end of period of $49,324,781

Drill programme for calendar 2022 increased from 62,000 to 80,000 with six rigs now active on Rupert Lapland properties in key winter drilling season

Tetra Tech has been appointed to lead preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ") scheduled for completion in third calendar quarter of 2022.

") scheduled for completion in third calendar quarter of 2022. PEA will evaluate the economic potential of the Ikkari and Pahtavaara mineral resources as well as satellite deposits that will continue to be drilled during the current winter exploration program.

New 138km 2 Kuusäjarvi property now under reservation (20km west of Ikkari)

Kuusäjarvi property now under reservation (20km west of Ikkari) Exploration activities planned at five target areas in 2022: Ikkari and Satellites; Jeesiö; Sikavaara; Pahtavaara and Area 51; and Kuusäjarvi (figure 1)

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented "The most intensive drilling campaign since Rupert commenced exploration in Central Lapland is now underway with our drill program designed to extend the Ikkari resource and to make further discoveries of scale on an enlarged 735km2 land package as we work towards a PEA during the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022. We plan to apply our systematic exploration approach across the region on five prospective target areas the first of which yielded six new gold discoveries, including the multi-million ounce Ikkari gold deposit"