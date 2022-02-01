Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/01 06:57:07 pm
2.94 AUD   --.--%
05:49pRURAL FUNDS : Application for quotation of securities - RFF
PU
01/30RURAL FUNDS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - RFF
PU
01/26RURAL FUNDS : Webinar details regarding J&F Guarantee proposal
PU
Rural Funds : Application for quotation of securities - RFF

02/01/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

RURAL FUNDS GROUP

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RFF

FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

616,712

31/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

RURAL FUNDS GROUP

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

other

Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active

(ARSN 168 740 805)

1.3

ASX issuer code

RFF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

31/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

RFF : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Issue date

31/1/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

616,712

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 2.99000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issued under the RFF Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RFF : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

381,983,894

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rural Funds Group published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
