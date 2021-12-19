Rural Funds : Notice of Meetings and Explanatory Memorandum

1. Letter from the Chairman

Dear Unitholder

On behalf of Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM), the responsible entity and manager of Rural Funds Group (RFF), it is my pleasure to invite you to the Meetings of RFF unitholders (Unitholders) to be held at 11:00am (AEDT) on Friday, 4 February 2022 at the offices of Rural Funds Management Limited, Level 2, 2 King Street Deakin ACT 2600 (Meetings).

In August 2018, Unitholders approved the provision of a $75.0 million limited guarantee to J&F Australia Pty Ltd (J&F), a wholly owned subsidiary of RFM. This guarantee was approved with a ten-year term for which RFF is paid a monthly fee (Guarantee Fee). J&F has paid RFF the Guarantee Fee since August 2018.

At the same time, RFF agreed to purchase five of JBS Australia Pty Ltd's (JBS) Australian feedlots and leased those properties back to JBS. The Initial Guarantee allowed J&F to supply JBS with cattle, feed and associated costs used to stock feedlots.

On 14 April 2020, an increase to the guarantee to a total of $100.0 million (Current Guarantee) was approved by Unitholders. The FY21 return to RFF on the Current Guarantee was 10.6% (see section 4.4 of this document for further detail of historical returns).

Since the implementation of the arrangements between J&F and JBS (JBS Arrangements), the total cost of funding cattle entering the feedlots have increased due to increased cattle prices. High demand also continues for JBS's Australian grain fed beef products, both internationally and domestically. As a result of continued high demand and the increased cost of cattle, a further increase in the existing arrangements with JBS is required in order for J&F to continue funding the previously agreed level of cattle purchases. An increase to J&F's borrowings would require a commensurate increase in the amount of the Current Guarantee.

In order to facilitate JBS's immediate requirements, J&F requires a $14.0 million increase to the Current Guarantee, to support a commensurate increase in J&F's borrowings. However, Unitholder approval is being sought to increase the Current Guarantee by up to $32.0 million (the Additional Guarantee) to cover potential future operational requirements. If approved, the Additional Guarantee is expected to initially be $114.0 million in total, but with the flexibility to increase to maximum of $132.0 million if required.

The Additional Guarantee amount of $32.0 million is a variation to the Current Guarantee previously approved by Unitholders in August 2018 and April 2020. As J&F is a wholly owned subsidiary of RFM, the Additional Guarantee requires Unitholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1.

The Meetings are therefore being convened to consider the Resolution to approve the Additional Guarantee.

The Independent Expert has concluded that the Guarantee is fair and reasonable to the Non-Associated Unitholders of RFF under the requirements of Listing Rule 10 and Chapter 2E of the Corporations Act.

Details of the Resolution and the Guarantee are provided in the Notice of Meetings and Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this letter.