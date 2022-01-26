Rural Funds : Webinar details regarding J&F Guarantee proposal

ASX release

Investor webinar: proposed increase of the Guarantee to J&F Australia Pty Ltd

27 January 2022

Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) as responsible entity and manager of the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) will deliver the following presentation by webinar today at 11:00AM (AEDT). The presentation details the proposed increase of the Guarantee to J&F Australia Pty Ltd and how Unitholders can vote online prior to the Meetings.

To attend the webinar, please register via the following link: https://kapara.rdbk.com.au/landers/af56ff.html.

A copy of the webinar will be made available on the RFM website at www.ruralfunds.com.au.

To ensure compliance with any ACT COVID-19 restrictions, if Unitholders intend to attend the Meetings in person, or have any queries about the Meetings, they may contact RFM Investor Services on 1800 026 665 (from within Australia) or +61 2 6203 9700 (from outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.00pm (AEDT), Monday to Friday, or email investorservices@ruralfunds.com.auprior to the Meetings.

Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased, predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM)

Rural Funds Management Limited is the responsible entity and manager of RFF. RFM is an agricultural fund and asset manager established in 1997. The management team includes specialist fund managers, finance professionals, horticulturists, agronomists and other agricultural managers. RFM's company culture is informed by its long-standing motto "Managing good assets with good people".

Authorised by:
Tim Sheridan
Chief Operating Officer
Rural Funds Management

www.ruralfunds.com.au

