Rural Funds : Webinar details regarding J&F Guarantee proposal

Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) as responsible entity and manager of the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) will deliver the following presentation by webinar today at 11:00AM (AEDT). The presentation details the proposed increase of the Guarantee to J&F Australia Pty Ltd and how Unitholders can vote online prior to the Meetings.
A copy of the webinar will be made available on the RFM website at www.ruralfunds.com.au.
To ensure compliance with any ACT COVID-19 restrictions, if Unitholders intend to attend the Meetings in person, or have any queries about the Meetings, they may contact RFM Investor Services on 1800 026 665 (from within Australia) or +61 2 6203 9700 (from outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.00pm (AEDT), Monday to Friday, or email investorservices@ruralfunds.com.auprior to the Meetings.
Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF)
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased, predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).
Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM)
Rural Funds Management Limited is the responsible entity and manager of RFF. RFM is an agricultural fund and asset manager established in 1997. The management team includes specialist fund managers, finance professionals, horticulturists, agronomists and other agricultural managers. RFM's company culture is informed by its long-standing motto "Managing good assets with good people".
Managed by:
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Rural Funds Management Limited (ACN 077 492 838, AFSL 226 701) ("RFM") as the responsible entity of Rural Funds Group ("RFF"). RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805). The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. Please note that, in providing this presentation, RFM has not considered the investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs of any particular recipients.
This presentation is not and does not constitute a recommendation to purchase any securities and neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In
particular, this presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. This presentation must not be released or distributed in the United States.
RFM has prepared this presentation based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information,
opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation or any other information that RFM otherwise provides. To the maximum extent permitted by law, RFM, their related bodies corporate and their officers,
employees and advisers are not liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying on this presentation or otherwise in connection with it.
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are based on current views, expectations and beliefs as at the date they are expressed. They involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RFF to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements. Accordingly, there can be no assurance or guarantee regarding these statements and you must not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. RFM and RFF disclaim any responsibility
for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements.
All dollar values are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. Any pro forma financial information included in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with Australian market practice and does not
purport to be in compliance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X promulgated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Explanatory Memorandum dated 20 December 2021.
Cover image: Rewan, central Queensland, August 2021.
Presenters
Tim Sheridan
Daniel Yap
James Powell
Sandra Walton
Chief Operating
Chief Financial
General Manager -
Investor Services
Officer
Officer
Investor Relations
Manager
& Marketing
JBS investments
The JBS feedlots and Guarantee have been a good investment for Rural Funds Group.
Feedlots acquired by RFF1
• In August 2018, the Rural Funds Group (RFF) raised equity to fund:
• JBS Australia (JBS) cattle feedlots ($52.7m),
• a $75.0m limited Guarantee which provides security for J&F
Australia Pty Ltd (J&F).
• J&F provides a cattle supply facility for cattle held primarily in these
feedlots.
• On 10 August 2018, the initial arrangement was approved by 99.8% of
of Unitholders who voted.
• On 14 April 2020, a subsequent increase of the Guarantee to $100.0m
was approved by 99.6% of Unitholders who voted.
• A Notice of Meetings and Explanatory Memorandum were released on
20 December 2021 to seek Unitholder approval to increase the
Guarantee to $132.0m.
Note:
1. SCU = Standard Cattle Unit.
4
