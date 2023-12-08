Rurelec PLC - cash shell and owner of turbines - Completes the disposal of Cochrane Power Ltd, as well as its Chilean subsidiaries, Rurelec Chile SpA, Rurelec Chile Limitada, Termoelectrica del Norte SA and Central Illapa, SA. These were originally formed with the intention of developing, owning and operating power stations in Chile. Accordingly, GBP25,000 for the disposal has now been received.

Current stock price: 0.37 pence, up 4.3% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 31%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

