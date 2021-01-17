Rush Street Interactive to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

Chicago, Illinois - January 4, 2021 - Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ('RSI'), one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today announced that members of RSI's executive leadership team, Board of Directors and a representative cross-section of RSI employees will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

'This ceremony is a tribute to our incredible team, investors and partners who all made this day possible,' said Greg Carlin, Chief Executive Officer of RSI.

In addition to live television coverage of the ceremony, the NYSE will live stream The Opening Bell® ringing on its website: https://www.nyse.com/bell beginning at 9:29 am Eastern Time. Photos and video of the bell ringing ceremony will be available on the same webpage after the live stream.

About RSI

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

