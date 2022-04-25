Log in
Rush Street Interactive Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
04/12Betrivers.ca off to strong start in ontario after first week of online casino and sports betting
AQ
04/07Canadian sports broadcasting icon dan o'toole expands his role as a brand ambassador in canada now that betrivers.ca is live
PR
Rush Street Interactive Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

04/25/2022 | 08:33am EDT

04/25/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (4:00 pm Central Time) to discuss the results.

RSI’s earnings press release and related materials will be available at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit RSI’s investor relations website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. Interested parties may also dial 1-844-450-0390 or, for international callers, 1-236-714-3032. The conference call access code is 1857599.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on RSI’s investor relations website shortly after the call until at least June 4, 2021.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.ca, BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and RushBet.co, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada and Colombia. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the Americas. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook operator of the Year. RSI, which received RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council for its BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.ca sites, is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 613 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 380 M 380 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 23,0%
Managers and Directors
Richard Schwartz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle L. Sauers Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Neil Gary Bluhm Chairman
Einar Roosileht Chief Information Officer
Mattias Stetz Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.-62.30%380
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.41%24 554
EVOLUTION AB-28.53%20 546
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-29.71%18 664
SANDS CHINA LTD-3.85%18 010
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-25.04%15 920