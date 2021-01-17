Rush Street Interactive : EVERTON SECURES FIRST COMMERCIAL PARTNER IN COLOMBIA WITH RUSHBET.CO

EVERTON SECURES FIRST COMMERCIAL PARTNER IN COLOMBIA WITH RUSHBET.CO

BOGOTA', COLOMBIA (December 18th 2020) - Everton Football Club has further expanded its international partnership portfolio by signing up Colombia's Rushbet.co in its first commercial deal in the South American country.

The multi-year agreement will see the gaming brand become Everton's 'Official Betting Partner in Colombia'.

Everton's players will feature in a new Rushbet.co TV advertising campaign, set to run across all of Colombia's major broadcast channels in the first quarter of 2021.

The partnership sees Everton continue to build on the Club's growing profile in South America, most notably in Colombia, with national heroes James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina key players in the Toffees' squad.

Rushbet.co branding will be visible across the Club's online platforms on matchdays, in line with age and territory restrictions, and the company will have access to imagery of the Everton squad in their commercial matchday creative assets. The company's branding will appear on the Everton website, which is also available in Spanish.

Founded in 2018, Rushbet.co offices heads are in Bogota - where Everton famously lit up the Colpatria Tower, the tallest building in Colombia, in blue with the number 19 to celebrate James Rodriguez's arrival at the Club.

Everton fever has since gripped Colombia with an upsurge in sales of merchandise, significant media interest in the Club, record audiences for Premier League fixtures, an exponential increase in website traffic on a weekly basis, and a rush to follow the Club's recently launched Spanish-language social media channel (@EvertonESP).

Alan McTavish, Commercial Director at Everton, said: 'Our new deal with Rush Street Interactive Colombia and its brand, which includes the Club featuring in a national television advertising campaign, shows the significant inroads we have made in South America and is part of our wider international growth strategy. Rushbet.co is a new but dynamic and ambitious brand with lots of potential for growth. This new partnership will offer even more visibility to Everton in Colombia and allow us to work together to deliver maximum exposure while offering an official betting service to our growing fanbase in South America.'

The Rushbet.co gaming platform covers all European and South American football leagues, cycling - which is extremely popular in Colombia - basketball, volleyball, tennis, NFL as well as a wide array of Online casino games. Owned by Rush Street Interactive (RSI), Rushbet.co makes RSI the first US-based company to open an online gaming website in Colombia and South America.

Omar Calvo, General Manager at Rushbet.co, said: 'We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Everton Football Club, capitalizing on their huge growth in Colombia.

'We are proud that our first partnership in the Premier League is with Everton Football Club, and that we have become the Club's first Colombian partner, as they seek to expand in the South American market. The English Premier League and the Everton brands are extremely powerful, and we believe that having two of our most beloved Colombians on their main team makes it stronger. Rushbet.co is ready to start one of the most exciting sponsorship journeys of 2021, offering our players a real and direct connection with one of the best soccer leagues on the planet.'

About Everton

One of the 12 Founder Members of the Football League, Everton have spent more seasons in England's top division than any other Club (118) and been crowned league champions on nine occasions.

Founded in 1878 as St Domingo, the Club has also lifted the FA Cup five times and, in 1985, added the European Cup Winners' Cup to its prestigious haul.

Throughout its 142-year history Everton has been known as a family-oriented Club based on proud traditions, affectionately referred to as 'The People's Club'. Those traditions have also encouraged innovation, ensuring Everton has remained one of the great pioneering Clubs in the history of the game. The first Club to construct a purpose-built football stadium, Goodison Park is one of the most revered stadiums in England. In the coming years, the Club will be looking to maintain those traditions in a new 52,888 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, ensuring the Club's roots remain in north Liverpool for generations to come.

As a pioneer, the Club is renowned for many firsts that we take for granted in today's game. Everton was the first Club to see its players wear shirts numbered 1 to 11, the first Club to go on an overseas tour, the first English Club to install dugouts and undersoil heating, the first Club to feature in a televised match, the first Club to introduce a regular matchday program, the first Club to present its players with medals for winning the Football League championship and the first Club to have a player, Dixie Dean, break the 60 goals barrier in a single league season.

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado, and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.