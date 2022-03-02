Rush Street Interactive : Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Investor Presentation

Use of Projections

This presentation contains financial forecasts. RSI's independent auditors have not studied, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, they have not expressed an opinion or provided any form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. In this presentation, certain of the above-mentioned projected information has been provided for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Projections are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors outside of RSI's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of RSI's future performance or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved.

Industry and Market Data

In this presentation, RSI relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding the markets and market participants in the sectors in which RSI competes and other industry data. RSI obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms and company filings.

Financial Information

The financial information contained in this presentation has been taken from or prepared based on the historical financial statements of RSI for the periods presented, some of which may not have been audited or reviewed by RSI's independent auditors.

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this presentation includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Net Loss Per Share, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, each of which is a non-GAAP performance measure that RSI uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. See the footnotes on the slides where these measures are discussed and slides 22-25 of the Appendix for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP amounts.