Rush Street Interactive : Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Investor Presentation
03/02/2022 | 04:58pm EST
Investor Presentation
March 2022
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the estimated future financial performance, financial position and guidance, the business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, potential market access in various U.S. states and other jurisdictions, expectations around partnership and commercial ventures, and estimated potential market size and total addressable market. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this presentation, words such as "pro forma," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When RSI discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, RSI's management.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to (1) changes in or adverse conditions contained in applicable laws or regulations, including applicable gaming laws and regulations; (2) unanticipated product or service delays; (3) the ability to maintain the listing of RSI's securities on the NYSE or another exchange;
the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the previously consummated business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (the "Business Combination"), which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of RSI to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) costs and complexities related to the Business Combination; (6) the possibility that RSI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recently annual report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. RSI does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in RSI's reports filed with the SEC.
2
Disclaimer (cont'd)
Use of Projections
This presentation contains financial forecasts. RSI's independent auditors have not studied, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, they have not expressed an opinion or provided any form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. In this presentation, certain of the above-mentioned projected information has been provided for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Projections are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors outside of RSI's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of RSI's future performance or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved.
Industry and Market Data
In this presentation, RSI relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding the markets and market participants in the sectors in which RSI competes and other industry data. RSI obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms and company filings.
Financial Information
The financial information contained in this presentation has been taken from or prepared based on the historical financial statements of RSI for the periods presented, some of which may not have been audited or reviewed by RSI's independent auditors.
Non-GAAP Financial Matters
In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this presentation includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Net Loss Per Share, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, each of which is a non-GAAP performance measure that RSI uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. See the footnotes on the slides where these measures are discussed and slides 22-25 of the Appendix for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP amounts.
3
Company Highlights
Financial Highlights
Grew revenues sequentially in each of our markets
1 and up 31% Y-o-Y to $131MM in 4Q21, bringing FY21 revenue up 75% to $488MM
2 Initiated FY22 revenue guidance of $580MM - $630MM
3 MAUs grew sequentially and increased 28% Y-o-Y1
4
Maintained ARPMAUs of $327, which we believe are
industry leading, despite entering two new OSB-only
markets in 4Q212
5 Ended 4Q21 with a cash balance of $281MM
Business Highlights
Launched online sportsbooks in both Arizona and
1 Connecticut, along with 9 of 15 planned retail sports betting locations in Connecticut
2
Launched online sportsbooks on first day in New York
and Louisiana
Major online casino expansion planned for Ontario
3 and Mexico, whose total populations represent 4x our current North American online casino operations
Entered into a partnership with Mexico's Grupo
4 Multimedios to bring our award winning RushBet iCasino and OSB to the 130MM+ residents of Mexico
BetRivers sportsbook mobile app independently
5 rated #4 by Eilers & Krejcik out of 34 apps in the US market (February 2022)
4
1. Based on MAUs and revenue from U.S.-based users only. 2. Based on ARPMAUs and revenue from U.S.-based users only.
The State of Play
Markets
Online Casino
Online Sports Betting
Retail Sports Betting
Domestic:
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Virginia
West Virginia
Wyoming
International:
Colombia
Mexico
Ontario
Total: 23
Access = 20 / Live = 5
Access = 23 / Live = 13
Access = 9 / Live = 6
Marketrket OpportunitiesOpportunities
Market access partner of choice
Demonstrated record of success obtaining market access, with plans to continue those efforts
RSI benefits from a larger
potential TAM than other U.S.- only operators because of our operations in Latin America
United States Latin America
Canada
~$51bn1 ~$3.5bn2 ~$6bn2
~$61bn
Total Addressable Market
Currently
Market Access
Live
Partnerships3
5
1. Source: Eilers & Krejcik, October 2021 2. Source: RSI Estimates 3. Represents market access partnerships and open access markets which are subject to licensure and applicable regulation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Rush Street Interactive Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:21 UTC.