Rush Street Interactive : PlaySugarHouse Online Sportsbook to Launch Statewide in Connecticut on October 19

10/18/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Official Sportsbook of the Connecticut Lottery Available Tomorrow for Any and All Customers at www.PlaySugarHouse.com

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States, today announced the statewide launch of the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook in Connecticut. Following a successful soft launch period, the official sportsbook of the Connecticut Lottery will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers for unlimited players aged 21 and older beginning tomorrow, October 19, 2021, at 6:00am ET.

The PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook features thousands of betting options on professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, including spreads, moneylines, props, futures, same game parlays, and more. The website and app also offer customers a broad selection of live streaming content, unique bonusing and rewards programs, numerous deposit methods, automated cash-out approvals, and user-friendly responsible gaming tools, including deposit, spend and time limits. RSI’s mobile sportsbook app was rated #3 out of 35 apps in the United States market last week by independent gaming research firm Eilers & Krejcik.

“We are very pleased to formally launch our award-winning online sportsbook across Connecticut following a smooth and successful trial period that demonstrated the safety and reliability of our platform,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. “We are especially excited to come to market as the NBA and NHL seasons commence and with the MLB playoffs and NFL and collegiate football seasons all underway. It is a great time for sports fans and we look forward to offering PlaySugarHouse and Connecticut Lottery players the best betting experience in the state.”

“The CT PlaySugarHouse platform performed flawlessly during soft launch thanks to our partners at Rush Street Interactive. We are excited to open our online sportsbook to players statewide and are confident that they will enjoy the customer-friendly features of PlaySugarHouse.com,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. “Our retail sportsbook launch should be right around the corner, also bringing a convenient experience for in-person players throughout the state.”

In addition to betting from their home computers and mobile devices, Connecticut players will soon be able to place bets in-person at one of 15 accessible PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks across the state, including 10 Sportech Venues locations, subject to regulatory approvals: Bobby V’s locations in Stamford and Windsor Locks; Sports Haven in New Haven; and the Winners locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, Milford, and Norwalk.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in eleven U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its full launch of its online products and services in Connecticut, the timing of its launch of its retail products and services, and the locations of where its retail sports betting operations will be available. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


© Business Wire 2021
