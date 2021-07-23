Log in
    RSI   US7820111000

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.

(RSI)
  Report
Rush Street Interactive : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Form 8-K)

07/23/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 20, 2021, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. ('RSI') appointed Paul Wierbicki, age 41, as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, effective as of July 15, 2021. Mr. Wierbicki will also continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of RSI (the 'Board') and on the Board's nominating and corporate governance committee. However, Mr. Wierbicki will no longer serve as the Board's lead independent director, and the Board is currently discussing who will serve in that capacity.

Mr. Wierbicki most recently has been the General Counsel of LAMB Capital Advisors, LLC (together with its affiliates, 'LAMB') since June 2015. Prior to joining LAMB, Mr. Wierbicki served as Senior Counsel, Business and Legal at AbbVie Inc. from March 2014 to May 2015 and as a Partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, specializing in restructuring and debt finance, from October 2011 to February 2014. Mr. Wierbicki has served on the board of directors and compensation committee of Green Rivers Spirits Company (f/k/a Terressentia Corporation) since February 2017 and January 2018, respectively, the board of directors and as treasurer of Sutton Place Association since January 2016, and the board of directors of The Civic Federation from September 2012 to December 2015. Mr. Wierbicki earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Vanderbilt University, an Advanced Professional Certificate in Law and Business from New York University, Stern School of Business and a J.D. from New York University School of Law. Mr. Wierbicki may from time to time provide services to LAMB and, if this occurs, RSI shall be reimbursed by LAMB.

The information contained in this Item 8.01 is being furnished and shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Disclaimer

Rush Street Interactive Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 21:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 466 M - -
Net income 2021 -81,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 586 M 586 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,90 $
Average target price 20,17 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory A. Carlin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Schwartz President
Kyle L. Sauers Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Neil Gary Bluhm Chairman
Einar Roosileht Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.-54.27%763
EVOLUTION AB72.50%36 987
SANDS CHINA LTD.-13.51%34 463
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.31%34 022
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-9.38%33 646
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.24.57%21 377