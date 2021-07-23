Rush Street Interactive : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Form 8-K)

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 20, 2021, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. ('RSI') appointed Paul Wierbicki, age 41, as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, effective as of July 15, 2021. Mr. Wierbicki will also continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of RSI (the 'Board') and on the Board's nominating and corporate governance committee. However, Mr. Wierbicki will no longer serve as the Board's lead independent director, and the Board is currently discussing who will serve in that capacity.

Mr. Wierbicki most recently has been the General Counsel of LAMB Capital Advisors, LLC (together with its affiliates, 'LAMB') since June 2015. Prior to joining LAMB, Mr. Wierbicki served as Senior Counsel, Business and Legal at AbbVie Inc. from March 2014 to May 2015 and as a Partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, specializing in restructuring and debt finance, from October 2011 to February 2014. Mr. Wierbicki has served on the board of directors and compensation committee of Green Rivers Spirits Company (f/k/a Terressentia Corporation) since February 2017 and January 2018, respectively, the board of directors and as treasurer of Sutton Place Association since January 2016, and the board of directors of The Civic Federation from September 2012 to December 2015. Mr. Wierbicki earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Vanderbilt University, an Advanced Professional Certificate in Law and Business from New York University, Stern School of Business and a J.D. from New York University School of Law. Mr. Wierbicki may from time to time provide services to LAMB and, if this occurs, RSI shall be reimbursed by LAMB.

