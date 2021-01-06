Log in
Rush Street Interactive : The New Year Brings New Fortune To A PA Woman Who Hit A Mega Jackpot For More Than $425,000 At BetRivers.com

01/06/2021
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. ("RSI") (NYSE: RSI), today announced that a woman from La Belle, PA hit the Divine Fortune jackpot while playing online at BetRivers.com, one of RSI's flagship brands. The winner, who goes by the username Freya, hit the jackpot with a $1 bet, winning $425,277.88. This win is a great start to the New Year for the player, and the chat room was alive with congratulations and well wishes to her.

"I'm going to use the money to pay off some debts and help set my family up for success," the 40-year-old winner commented. "I want to do some good will for those I love."

"With the new year beginning, it's exciting to see some positivity shared with our players winning these life-changing jackpots," said Mattias Stetz, COO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com.  "It shows that even with a small bet, our players can win big."

This is the seventeenth Divine Fortune jackpot winner since its launch last summer on RSI's two online casinos in Pennsylvania, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. 

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania.  With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-year-brings-new-fortune-to-a-pa-woman-who-hit-a-mega-jackpot-for-more-than-425-000-at-betriverscom-301202314.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive


© PRNewswire 2021
