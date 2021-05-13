Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSI   US7820111000

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.

(RSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rush Street Interactive : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

05/13/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

May 2021

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the estimated future financial performance and financial position, the level of exercise and redemption of RSI's outstanding public warrants, the business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, potential market access in various U.S. states, estimated potential market size. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this presentation, words such as "pro forma," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When RSI discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently

available to, RSI's management.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to (1) changes in or adverse conditions contained in applicable laws or regulations, including applicable gaming laws and regulations, (2) unanticipated product or service delays, (3) the ability to maintain the listing of RSI's securities on the NYSE or another exchange; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recently consummated business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (the "Business Combination"), which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of RSI to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) costs related to the Business Combination; (6) the possibility that RSI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most

recently annual report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. RSI does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in RSI's reports filed with the SEC.

2

Disclaimer (cont'd)

Use of Projections

This presentation contains financial forecasts. RSI's independent auditors have not studied, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, neither of them has expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. In this presentation, certain of the above-mentioned projected information has been provided for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Projections are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors outside of RSI's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of RSI's future performance or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved.

Industry and Market Data

In this presentation, RSI relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding market participants in the sectors in which RSI competes and other industry data. RSI obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms and company filings.

Financial Information

The financial information contained in this presentation has been taken from or prepared based on the historical financial statements of RSI for the periods presented, some of which have not been audited

or reviewed by RSI's independent auditors.

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"),this presentation includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Net Loss Per Share, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, each of which is a non-GAAP performance measure that RSI uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. See the footnotes on the slides where these measures are discussed and slides 21 - 24 of the Appendix for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

3

Highlights

1 Grew revenue by 218% Y-o-Y to $112MM in 1Q21

2 Increased our FY2021 revenue guidance to $440MM-480MM

3

4

MAUs grew 166% in 1Q21 over 1Q20 to 115k1

ARPMAUs grew 21% in 1Q21 over 1Q20 to $3022

5

Launched online casino and sportsbook in Michigan, online sportsbook in Virginia and Iowa, online casino

in West Virginia (April), and introduced live dealer offering in Colombia

6

Improved our iOS app in IL, IA, IN, CO and VA, along with launching an Android App on GooglePlay in

permitted markets

7

Shortlisted for 4 EGR awards including Operator of the Year, Casino Operator, Customer Service Operator,

and Social Gaming Operator

8 Completed redemption of all public warrants leading to an incremental $132MM in cash and clean cap structure

4

1. Based on MAUs and revenue from U.S.-based users only. 2. Based on ARPMAUs and revenue from U.S.-based users only.

The State of Play

U.S. Today

NJ

IA

PA

CO

IN

IL

NY1

wv

VA

MI

Combined Market Size3

~$10bn

Future

Estimated U.S. Market Size3

~$35bn

Online Casino & Online Sports Betting

Online Sports Betting

RSI Market Access Agreements in Place

Online Casino

Authorized Sports Betting, Not yet operational RSI live

1

2

LATAM:

Colombia

5

1. Currently retail only. 2. Currently online casino only. 3.Source: Eilers & Krejcik, RSI Internal Estimates representing sum of estimated market sizes in boxes above.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rush Street Interactive Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 20:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
04:23pRUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04:22pRUSH STREET INTERACTIVE  : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
04:21pRUSH STREET INTERACTIVE  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Raises Full ..
BU
05/07RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or ..
AQ
05/06RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
BU
04/28RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE  : is Shortlisted as ‘Operator of the Year' Among ..
BU
04/27RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE  : Needham Initiates Rush Street Interactive at Buy With..
MT
04/20RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE  : Names Lauren Seiler Associate Vice President of Inves..
BU
04/16RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE  : Jefferies Starts Rush Street Interactive at Buy With ..
MT
04/12RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE  : Starts its Online Casino Platform BetRivers.com in We..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 440 M - -
Net income 2021 -79,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 719 M 719 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,17 $
Last Close Price 12,21 $
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 72,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory A. Carlin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Schwartz President
Kyle L. Sauers Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gary Bluhm Chairman
Einar Roosileht Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE, INC.-43.60%719
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.46%36 379
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB71.90%36 218
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.44%35 533
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-10.61%31 564
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.24.42%19 286