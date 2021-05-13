Rush Street Interactive : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
05/13/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Investor Presentation
May 2021
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the estimated future financial performance and financial position, the level of exercise and redemption of RSI's outstanding public warrants, the business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, potential market access in various U.S. states, estimated potential market size. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this presentation, words such as "pro forma," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When RSI discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently
available to, RSI's management.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to (1) changes in or adverse conditions contained in applicable laws or regulations, including applicable gaming laws and regulations, (2) unanticipated product or service delays, (3) the ability to maintain the listing of RSI's securities on the NYSE or another exchange; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recently consummated business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (the "Business Combination"), which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of RSI to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) costs related to the Business Combination; (6) the possibility that RSI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most
recently annual report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. RSI does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in RSI's reports filed with the SEC.
2
Disclaimer (cont'd)
Use of Projections
This presentation contains financial forecasts. RSI's independent auditors have not studied, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, neither of them has expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. In this presentation, certain of the above-mentioned projected information has been provided for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Projections are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors outside of RSI's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of RSI's future performance or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved.
Industry and Market Data
In this presentation, RSI relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding market participants in the sectors in which RSI competes and other industry data. RSI obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms and company filings.
Financial Information
The financial information contained in this presentation has been taken from or prepared based on the historical financial statements of RSI for the periods presented, some of which have not been audited
or reviewed by RSI's independent auditors.
Non-GAAP Financial Matters
In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"),this presentation includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Net Loss Per Share, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, each of which is a non-GAAP performance measure that RSI uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. See the footnotes on the slides where these measures are discussed and slides 21 - 24 of the Appendix for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP amounts.
3
Highlights
1 Grew revenue by 218% Y-o-Y to $112MM in 1Q21
2 Increased our FY2021 revenue guidance to $440MM-480MM
3
4
MAUs grew 166% in 1Q21 over 1Q20 to 115k1
ARPMAUs grew 21% in 1Q21 over 1Q20 to $3022
5
Launched online casino and sportsbook in Michigan, online sportsbook in Virginia and Iowa, online casino
in West Virginia (April), and introduced live dealer offering in Colombia
6
Improved our iOS app in IL, IA, IN, CO and VA, along with launching an Android App on GooglePlay in
permitted markets
7
Shortlisted for 4 EGR awards including Operator of the Year, Casino Operator, Customer Service Operator,
and Social Gaming Operator
8 Completed redemption of all public warrants leading to an incremental $132MM in cash and clean cap structure
4
1. Based on MAUs and revenue from U.S.-based users only. 2. Based on ARPMAUs and revenue from U.S.-based users only.
The State of Play
U.S. Today
NJ
IA
PA
CO
IN
IL
NY1
wv
VA
MI
Combined Market Size3
~$10bn
Future
Estimated U.S. Market Size3
~$35bn
Online Casino & Online Sports Betting
Online Sports Betting
RSI Market Access Agreements in Place
Online Casino
Authorized Sports Betting, Not yet operational RSI live
1
2
LATAM:
Colombia
5
1. Currently retail only. 2. Currently online casino only. 3.Source: Eilers & Krejcik, RSI Internal Estimates representing sum of estimated market sizes in boxes above.
