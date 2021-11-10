Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the estimated future financial performance, financial position and guidance, the business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, potential market access in various U.S. states and other jurisdictions, expectations around partnership and commercial ventures, and estimated potential market size and total addressable market. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this
presentation, words such as "pro forma," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan,"
"possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When RSI discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, RSI's management.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to (1) changes in or adverse conditions contained in applicable laws or regulations, including applicable gaming laws and regulations; (2) unanticipated product or service delays, (3) the ability to maintain the listing of RSI's securities on the NYSE or another exchange;
the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the previously consummated business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (the
"Business Combination"), which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of RSI to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) costs related to the Business Combination; (6) the possibility that RSI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, such as the COVID-
19 pandemic; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recently annual report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. RSI does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in RSI's reports filed with the SEC.
Disclaimer (cont'd)
Use of Projections
This presentation contains financial forecasts. RSI's independent auditors have not studied, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, neither of them has expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. In this presentation, certain of the above-mentioned projected information has been provided for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Projections are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors outside of RSI's control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of RSI's future performance or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved.
Industry and Market Data
In this presentation, RSI relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding the markets and market participants in the sectors in which RSI competes and other industry data. RSI obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms and company filings.
Financial Information
The financial information contained in this presentation has been taken from or prepared based on the historical financial statements of RSI for the periods presented, some of which have not been audited or reviewed by RSI's independent auditors.
Non-GAAP Financial Matters
In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this
presentation includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Net Loss Per Share, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, each of which is a non-GAAP performance measure that RSI uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry. See the footnotes on the slides where these measures are discussed and slides 21-24 of the Appendix for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP amounts.
Company Highlights
Financial Highlights
1
Grew revenue by 57% Y-o-Y to $123MM in 3Q21 with
Online Casino growing sequentially
2Increased FY21 revenue guidance to $480MM - $500MM
3MAU's grew sequentially and increased 26% Y-o-Y1
4
ARPMAU's grew sequentially to $380 and increased
21% Y-o-Y2
5Ended 3Q21 with a cash balance of $347MM
Business Highlights
1
Selected by New York for one of 9 online sports
betting licenses. Launched in Connecticut via the
PlaySugarHouse brand as 1 of just 3 permitted online
operators in the state and in Arizona via BetRivers.
Launched social gaming in Ontario, exclusive live-
2
dealer casino tables in PA & NJ, same-game-parlay
offerings in all OSB states, and RushArena™ multi-
player tournaments
Winner of SBC Latinoamerica Sportsbook Operator of
3
the Year and shortlisted for 3 SBC North America
awards including Casino Operator, Social Operator,
and Leader of the Year.
Partnered with the American Gaming Association
4
(AGA) to take part in the "Have a Game Plan®"
responsible gaming initiative
5
BetRivers sportsbook mobile app independently
rated #3 by Eilers & Krejcik out of 35 apps in the US
market (October 2021)
1.Based on MAUs and revenue from U.S.-based users only. 2.Based on ARPMAUs and revenue from U.S.-based users only.
The State of Play
Markets
Online Casino
Online Sports Betting
Retail Sports Betting
Domestic:
Arizona
◆
◆
Colorado
◆
Connecticut
◆
◆
Illinois
◆
◆
◆
Indiana
◆
◆
◆
Iowa
◆
◆
Louisiana
◆
◆
Maryland
◆
◆
Michigan
◆
◆
◆
Mississippi
◆
◆
Missouri
◆
◆
New Jersey
◆
◆
New Mexico
◆
◆
New York
◆
◆
◆
Ohio
◆
◆
Pennsylvania
◆
◆
◆
Tennessee
◆
Virginia
◆
◆
◆
West Virginia
◆
Wyoming
◆
◆
International:
Colombia
◆
◆
Ontario
◆
◆
Total: 22
Access = 19 / Live = 5
Access = 21 / Live = 11
Access = 7 / Live = 6
United States
Latin America
Canada
~$51bn1
~$3.5bn2
~$6bn2
Market Opportunities
Market access partner of choice
for casinos and sports teams
Demonstrated record of success obtaining market access, with plans to continue those efforts
RSI benefits from a larger
potential TAM than other U.S.- only operators because of our operations in Latin America
◆
◆
Currently
Market Access
Live
Partnerships3
~$61bn Total
Addressable
Market
1.Source: Eilers & Krejcik, October 2021 2.Source: RSI Estimates, 3.Represents market access partnerships and open access markets which are subject to licensure and applicable regulation
