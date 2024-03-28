STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced a new partnership with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), to enter the Delaware market in partnership with the Delaware Lottery and its three online casinos - Delaware Park Casino & Raceway, Bally's Dover Casino Resort and Harrington Raceway & Casino.

The Delaware Park Casino & Raceway and Harrington Raceway & Casino sites are accessible through the BetRivers multi-state app while Bally's Dover Casino Resort offers its own standalone app.

Under the terms of the agreement, BetRivers players now have access to an extensive line-up of online slots from Evolution Group's NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Big Time Gaming brands, accessible through the BetRivers platform.

Delaware marks Evolution's sixth market in the US, further cementing its ability to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding US market.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America: "Going live in Delaware is a great milestone for Evolution. It is our sixth US state and further solidifies our place as the market leader in online gaming. We are excited to partner with Rush Street Interactive, one of the most respected online gaming companies in the US, to bring online games to BetRivers players in Delaware."

Richard Schwartz CEO for Rush Street Interactive: "We're thrilled to partner with Evolution Group as we continue to expand our slot game offerings to provide our customers unmatched entertainment experiences. Evolution has an exceptional portfolio of online slots, and we know that our players in Delaware will enjoy what Evolution has to offer now and in the future."

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:

Daniel Tweedie, Head of Marketing, press@evolution.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Carl Linton, Hear of IR, ir@evolution.com, +46 70 508 85 75

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/evolution/r/evolution-enters-delaware-through-rush-street-interactive,c3950232

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12069/3950232/2702251.pdf Evolution_Rush_Street_Delaware_240328

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolution-enters-delaware-through-rush-street-interactive-302102279.html

SOURCE Evolution